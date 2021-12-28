PACIFIC COUNTY — This past weekend was a chilly one for our region, with snowfall meeting and exceeding some forecast totals. Some of this week and next are shaping up to be just as cold, with a lot of uncertainty remaining about how much more snow to expect.
Almost until it arrived, many forecasters weren’t sure what to expect from the Christmas day storm. Thankfully, the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting’s 10-day prognostication showed signs of snow early on, providing some warning.
“I am always hesitant to get into absolutes and talking about records, but it was a pretty big event for our area,” Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall said. He spent most of last week closely monitoring forecasts and preparing the county for a significant winter weather event.
“The National Weather Service posted a chart with region snowfall amounts, and they are pretty impressive all up and down the region,” McDougall said. “Pacific County has snowfall amounts in the residential parts anywhere from 2 inches to 20 inches [at higher elevations].”
Many businesses closed or curtailed hours from Sunday through Tuesday, lessening the need for commuting, while schools luckily are on winter break.
Heeding advice
Unlike past snowstorms, most county residents listened to warnings and advice, choosing to stay home for Christmas and avoiding traveling in treacherous conditions. Most roadways were covered with several inches of snow and ice throughout the storm, even with relentless work from local and state road crews.
One emergency responder told a reporter on Sunday to “Tell everyone to get the heck off the roadway and stop driving.”
“I think that people are staying home, and I think that people are staying off the roads,” McDougall said during the storm. “I think road conditions are going to deteriorate more before they get better, and people are going to have to continue to stay home.
“[They will also] need to understand that as the weather warms up, and there is a layer of water on top of the ice, it’s going to get slicker than it is now, and people are going to have to continue to be really careful,” he added.
Heavy snow continued Tuesday morning in parts of north county.
Thursday, Dec. 30
The weather forecast is bumpy for the remainder of the week, with the possibility of an ice storm hitting the area on Thursday through Thursday night. Current forecasts suggest only a small chance of up to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation, but any accumulation is expected to be problematic.
An ice storm earlier this year left over half an inch of ice on everything outdoors in Naselle and severely damaged many trees. Most locations in the county received at least a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation during that rare Feb. 11-13 event.
Ice accumulation is capable of creating extremely dangerous road conditions, and travelers are advised to remain home unless it’s absolutely necessary to travel.
Thursday, Dec. 30 to Friday, Dec. 31
University of Washington Meteorology Professor Cliff Mass and the weather service believe Thursday through Friday could be interesting, with an increasing chance of a brief snowstorm.
Mass currently expects the southwest Washington coast to get the brunt of the storm. The ECMWF model suggests instead that Puget Sound will get the brunt of the storm with 4-5 inches of snow, while the UW weather model suggests the coast will get the accumulation instead.
As of 5:30 p.m on Dec. 27, the ECMWF model forecast low-elevation Pacific County snowfall accumulation of less than 2 inches.
Monday, Jan. 3 to Thursday, Jan. 6
Another snowstorm is forecast by the ECMWF model to move into the region next Monday, bringing lots of snow with it. The storm is forecast to last at least through Thursday.
Snowfall is expected to start Monday, bringing accumulations upwards of 6-8 inches to the area and reaching 12-16 inches by Thursday, including sections of the Long Beach Peninsula.
It is too early to tell how spot-on the ECMWF model will be, but it proved to be the most accurate leading up to the Christmas snowstorm. Residents are urged to monitor for storm updates, and the Observer will keep a close on any major changes.
“There is a whole lot of uncertainty in the forecast,” McDougall said. “But it’s being made even worse right now because we are right on the dividing line. It’s certainly consistent with what I have been hearing, though.”
