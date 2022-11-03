PACIFIC COUNTY — Rain, wind and a little snow are forecast over the next five days, even though some uncertainty remains about when and how much. Rain is expected to pick up in Southwest Washington on Friday, Nov. 4, and continue through most of the weekend.
Weather models still do not agree on how much rain will fall and, more importantly, when and where. The National Weather Service in Portland estimates upwards of 3-4 inches of rain could fall in Pacific County over the next 72 hours.
The rainfall estimates have prompted the agency to issue a Hydrologic Outlook to alert for the potential of flooding:
“Heavy rain across Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon will bring a threat of flooding to urban areas and flood-prone creeks and rivers. Precipitation totals will be 3 to 6 inches in the coast range and Cascades, with 1 to 3 inches from the lowlands. The heaviest rain will likely occur during the day on Friday. Snow levels will be as high as 7000 ft during the bulk of the heavy precipitation.”
Current forecasts for the Naselle and Willapa Rivers show the rivers cresting well below action stages.
Along with the rainfall, winds are expected to pick up with gusts peaking around 40 mph, albeit a far cry from high winds for the Long Beach Peninsula.
The European Center for Mid-Range Weather Forecasts model is still predicting snow for the beginning of next week, but snow total estimates have significantly diminished. The model forecast only a trace to 1 inch of snow throughout the county. The highest amounts are expected in the upper elevations of the Willapa foothills.
