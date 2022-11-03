PACIFIC COUNTY — Rain, wind and a little snow are forecast over the next five days, even though some uncertainty remains about when and how much. Rain is expected to pick up in Southwest Washington on Friday, Nov. 4, and continue through most of the weekend.

Weather models still do not agree on how much rain will fall and, more importantly, when and where. The National Weather Service in Portland estimates upwards of 3-4 inches of rain could fall in Pacific County over the next 72 hours.

