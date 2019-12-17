LONG BEACH — A powerful jet of rain-filled wind is expected to impact the south Washington coast starting late Wednesday, Dec. 18.
“A prolonged atmospheric river event will bring moderate to heavy rain rates beginning Wednesday night potentially continuing through Saturday,” the National Weather Service in Portland said Tuesday.
Higher elevations such as the Willapa Hills and Oregon Coast Range could get between three and eight inches of precipitation. Interior lowlands away from the coast can expect two to four inches.
“At this time, the North Oregon Coast Range and the South Washington Cascades appear to receive the focus of precipitation,” the weather service said. “However, these atmospheric river events are notoriously difficult to precisely predict more than 24 to 36 hours in advance.”
Areas that do receive a prolonged period of moderate and heavy rainfall will likely experience significant rises on area rivers and streams, forecasters warned.
People living near southwest Washington and northwest Oregon rivers should monitor the latest weather and river conditions for the next week. Listen to NOAA weather radio or check https://weather.gov/portland for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.