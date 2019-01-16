The National Weather Service in Portland at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday issued a high-surf advisory for 10 a.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday.
• WAVES and SURF: West-southwest swell combined with a south wind wave will produce waves 19 to 23 feet along southern Washington and northern Oregon beaches. Breaker heights around 28 feet are possible.
• TIMING: Expect development along southern Washington and northern Oregon beaches Thursday evening. Peak wave heights around Thursday evening through the overnight hours. This will create dangerous surf conditions from Thursday morning through Friday morning.
• IMPACTS: Bar crossings and the surf zone will be very hazardous due to strong currents and breaking waves. Very large waves will run up much higher on the beaches than normal. These powerful waves can sweep people off jetties and other exposed rocks. They can also easily move large logs and other beach debris.
