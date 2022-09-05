PAIFIC COUNTY — Well, it’s a wrap, folks; summer is over, according to a prominent Seattle meteorologist.
Labor Day has historically served as the sign of the end of summer as kids go back to school, parents rejoice in the quiet, and the weather begins to shift to cooler, wetter days.
Over the weekend, the region was greeted with a rain shower on Sept. 4 and University of Washington Meteorology Professor Cliff Mass seized the opportunity to offer his insight into what’s coming.
“The latest extended forecasts suggest that heatwaves are over this year for the Northwest,” Mass said on his popular weather blog. “There is little chance that the western side of Washington will exceed 85º for the remainder of the year [and] little chance eastern Washington will exceed 100º.”
Mass also pointed out that days will start getting shorter, the nights will become longer, there will be cooler minimum temperatures, rain is returning, and the jet stream is setting up.
“I think for most of you certainly in the west; you can probably put away the A/C and most of your fans. I think just opening the window will be good enough in the west,” Mass said.
Minimum temperatures have also fallen in many places throughout the state, including locations in the upper elevations observing overnight lows in the low 40s and even dipping down into the upper 30s, according to Mass.
“The jet stream, this narrow current of strong winds in the upper atmosphere, has become stronger and has started to move south, and I mean much stronger,” Mass said on his Sept. 2 podcast. “Why is this occurring? Well, the jetstream is associated with a large north/south difference in temperature in the mid-latitudes.”
“So with the Arctic, the northern climates cooling rapidly already, and the south staying warm, there is increasing the temperature change or the temperature gradient that’s going up, and that results in a stronger jet stream. And it’s more than that, a stronger jet stream and a stronger temperature change north/south is fuel for storms,” he added.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has been reserved in its winter outlook and is expected to release its prediction mid-October. However, climatologists and meteorologists from the agency have already pegged the 2022-2023 winter at a 66% likelihood of a La Niña.
La Niñas are associated with cooler ocean waters and cooler, wetter winters in the Pacific Northwest.
To put that into perspective, last year’s winter of 2021-2022 was also a La Niña winter, and Pacific County and most of the region had several bouts with frigid arctic air and snow — lots of snow.
In the Willapa Hills near Walville Peak and Squally Jim, upwards of 36 inches of snow were recorded by the Observer in January during an emergency survey for the NWS Portland. Among the recordings, 18 inches were recorded at an elevation of just 800 feet.
Heavy snowfall was a significant contributor to flooding in early January.
The overall picture of this winter’s outlook should be much more transparent toward the end of September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.