PACIFIC COUNTY — In this time when needs are greater than at any time in living memory, there are convenient ways to donate to vital, local charitable organizations.
The South Pacific County Community Foundation’s Critical Funds list is a one-stop website to make sure your generosity gets where you want it to go.
To access the foundation’s Critical Funds list:
• Go to spccf.org, click on the “Give Now” button on the right side, and this will take you to the list.
• Use this link: https://spccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list to go straight to that page.
