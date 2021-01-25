LEADBETTER POINT — It may come as a surprise to Pacific County residents to see an online headline “A Mini-Hurricane Hits the Washington Coast.” But according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass, that is what happened Sunday morning, Jan. 24.
“At 10:10 a.m. there was a clear, precipitation-free ‘eye’ with heavy precipitation bands circling around it as the feature came ashore near the northern tip of the Long Beach Peninsula,” Mass wrote later Sunday in his popular weather blog. “If it wasn’t for the scale, [we] would be wondering whether we were looking at the Gulf Coast in September! And a close look a few minutes later showed the ‘eye’ sliding eastward just south of Westport.”
Mass said this little “hurricane” packed some wallop, with the well-formed eye associated with a small, intense low pressure center and strong winds. At Toke Point in north Pacific County, winds gusted to 40 knots (47 mph) at 10:36 a.m., dropped to 11 knots in the “eye” and rebounded to 17 knots on the other side.
The sea level pressure plummeted to 1004 hPa (29.65 inches of mercury) at the center of the low.
