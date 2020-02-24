ROSBURG — Wahkiakum County Commissioners held a special public meeting on Feb. 18 in the Grays River Valley Center at Johnson Park to discuss issues specific to residents west of KM Mountain. There was plenty to talk about.
Commissioners sought input from local citizens regarding a Washington State Department of Transportation plan to lower State Route 4’s speed limit to 45 mph through Grays River. After receiving favorable feedback, commissioners reported the county will ask WSDOT to establish such a limit between the Hull Creek bridge and a point just west of the old creamery building at Grays River’s western edge.
County engineer Paul Lacy suggested the speed limit on SR4 near the Rosburg Store also be lowered to 45 mph. Based on favorable comments, commissioners directed Lacy to work with WSDOT to set that limit from just east of the Rosburg Post Office to the curve west of the Rosburg Store.
On a related subject, Lacy noted safety concerns regarding the entrance and exit roads between SR4 and the Grays River Valley Center across from the Rosburg Store. Drivers wishing to enter the highway from the center effectively block drivers attempting to reach the center’s entrance road, creating a hazard for vehicles on the highway. Lacy indicated he intends to widen the present access road and turn it into a bi-directional entrance and exit route. Lacy estimated a cost of $6,000.
A number of Western Wahkiakum residents raised concerns regarding the continual flooding in the Grays River, Rosburg and Deep River areas. Siltation at the mouths of Grays River and
Deep River is a particular concern since it slows down the rate of drainage. County Commissioner Dan Cothren noted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has acknowledged its creation of Rice Island has worsened the problem. Cothren invited Poul Toftemark, a commissioner for the Grays River Habitat Enhancement District, to accompany him to a meeting with the Corps to discuss the issue.
Attendees also expressed concern regarding a sinkhole on East Deep River Dike Road caused by a tide gate that failed three years ago and hasn’t been replaced.
Lacy reported he has submitted a request for a grant to design and install a large concrete structure under the dike. He indicated water flow would be controlled by a gate that would be lifted and lowered by a float. According to Lacy, the structure would replace the failed tide gate as well as the other three located in close proximity and would be more fish friendly.
Upon questioning, he said it is a large project and design alone will cost around $175,000.
While it was not explicitly stated, the grant request also is likely to include money to address a culvert under Wirkkala Road that is inadequately sized to meet the main stream of flow through Deep River Valley. Lacy noted a large culvert is currently at the county road shop in Rosburg and, later in the year, will replace a second culvert under Wirkkala road that has completely failed. As that discussion came to an end, Cothren instructed Lacy to place an emphasis on addressing the Deep River Valley concerns.
Lacy reported the county has been notified it will receive a $400,000 grant, available in 2022, to address flooding over Eden Valley Road. The intent is to raise the road with sufficient space for the water to flow under the roadway.
