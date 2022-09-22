Talks between Weyerhaeuser and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union that represents approximately 1,100 workers in Washington and Oregon fell through on Thursday, Sept. 22.

According IAMAW District 24 President Brandon Bryant, Weyerhaeuser handed the union a deal similar to what the union had already rejected.

