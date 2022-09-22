Talks between Weyerhaeuser and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union that represents approximately 1,100 workers in Washington and Oregon fell through on Thursday, Sept. 22.
According IAMAW District 24 President Brandon Bryant, Weyerhaeuser handed the union a deal similar to what the union had already rejected.
“We are incredibly disappointed that Weyerhaeuser was unwilling to provide a different offer to our members, than the one our members have already overwhelmingly rejected,” Bryant said in a press release sent to the Observer.
“There seems to continue to be delays, ineffectiveness, and lack of urgency from this multi-billion-dollar company,” Bryant added.
Weyerhaeuser and the union are not expected to meet for bargaining until at least Friday, Sept. 30, meaning the strike will last at least another week.
“Until then, our members will continue to be on strike, continue to stand up for themselves, continue the fight against corporate greed, and continue to not settle for less,” Bryant said.
An account has been set up at the Raymond branch of Bank of the Pacific for anyone who wishes to donate money to help workers. The account is called Weyerhaeuser Employee Help Fund.
Workers are at risk of losing their medical benefits at the end of the month. Weyerhaeuser is expected to use that as leverage to break through in negotiations.
