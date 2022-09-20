RAYMOND — The Weyerhaeuser strike is in its second week, and there’s no end in sight with ongoing negotiations between the big corporation and workers union International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers strained, at best.
On Sept. 13 at 12:01 a.m., 1,100 workers spread out between mills in Washington and Oregon walked off the job after voting to give the union strike authority. Piles of logs have sat dormant ever since, with some still sitting on conveyor belts after the machinery was switched off.
“We have struck for our work in the over 2.6 million acres of forest in the NW. We have struck the thousands and thousands of logging and highway roads our truck drivers drive,” IAW District 24 said in a statement to the Observer.
“We struck because that work is essential to our community’s economy. It is essential for Weyerhaeuser to continue to reap record profits, and is vitally essential for each and every IAM member that works at Weyerhaeuser to provide for their families and have a secure future,” they added.
The company is Pacific County’s largest private employer and landowner. It hasn’t made an official comment about the labor action since Sept. 13.
Shop stewards speak
According to Shawn Clevenger and Rick Coma, both shop stewards at the Raymond Mill, the main contention points in bargaining have been retirement, medical, vacation time, cost of living increases, and wages.
“We are working towards a happy middle,” Coma said about the negotiations. “We are tired of being insulted.”
The latest round of negotiations was held on Friday, Sept. 16, when the union submitted a counteroffer. Coma did not wish to specify what was contained in the offer out of concern it could flip the table on negotiations.
Coma added that the median wage among the 1,100 workers across Washington and Oregon currently sits at about $24-25 per hour. “That’s spread across from the very bottom all the way to the top, all the way through the millwrights and managers,” Coma said.
The most recent proposal handed over to the union for a vote on Sept. 2 was denied by an overwhelming 95%.
“The company may be trying to divide and weaken our resolve. The company may be unaware of how insulting their proposal was to almost every one of our members. The company is just that, a company,” IAW District 24 told members in a letter on Sept. 19.
CEO pay issue
Since 2019, Weyerhaeuser has pulled in record profits, with some of its strongest numbers pulled in during the covid-19 pandemic, when exports were high and remodeling projects were a common theme across the country.
One of the more contentious points has been the salary increase of Weyerhaeuser CEO Devin W. Stockfish, whose annual salary in 2019 of $9,610,112 increased to $12,389,307 in 2021, an increase of $2,779,195 in three years.
“Weyerhaeuser is working with an outside attorney and is at the whim and schedule of that attorney. All we ask is that we sit down and come to an agreement. We want our members to continue to do what they do best; produce lumber, log logs, drive trucks, and provide for their families,” IAW District 24 stated in a letter to members.
“Ask Weyerhaeuser to return to the table. Bring the people that can effectively bargain to the table. And give us an offer that is worth the blood, sweat, and tears we put into this company and respects the Hands and Feet that produced record profits,” they added.
Workers in Pacific County have held picket lines in Raymond blocking the Weyerhaeuser lumber yard, front main entrance, and weigh station off Franklin Street. The lines have been maintained 24/7, and workers in the evening and overnight hours have had campfires. Local businesses have also been donating food and other items to show their support for the workers.
Local support
To date, no one has attempted to cross the picket lines, and a picture circling around Facebook showing what was alleged to be a log truck being stopped was, in fact, a log truck driver headed to Aberdeen who stopped to say hello.
“The community support has been amazing,” IAW stated in a press release. “Our picket lines have seen thousands of people show their support. Every honk is a call to bring Weyerhaeuser back to the table. Every wave is a statement that we are behind you.
“The boxes of homemade cookies, the store-bought bags of hamburgers, and the boxes of donated meals from little mom-and-pop restaurants have strengthened our resolve. Thank you, to all that have shown support. We are in this until we get a fair contract. And we will be here until we do,” they added.
According to Clevenger and Coma, negotiators are expected to return to the bargaining table on Thursday, Sept. 22.
