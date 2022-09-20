Weyco picketers

A picket line at the Weyeerhaeuser Mill in Raymond entered its second week.

 JEFF CLEMENS

RAYMOND — The Weyerhaeuser strike is in its second week, and there’s no end in sight with ongoing negotiations between the big corporation and workers union International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers strained, at best.

On Sept. 13 at 12:01 a.m., 1,100 workers spread out between mills in Washington and Oregon walked off the job after voting to give the union strike authority. Piles of logs have sat dormant ever since, with some still sitting on conveyor belts after the machinery was switched off.

