FEDERAL WAY — Talks between Weyerhaeuser and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) union that represents around 1,100 workers in Washington and Oregon fell through on Thursday, Sept. 22.
According to IAMAW District 24 President Brandon Bryant, Weyerhaeuser handed the union a similar deal that was already rejected by the union.
“We are incredibly disappointed that Weyerhaeuser was unwilling to provide a different offer to our members than the one our members have already overwhelmingly rejected,” Bryant said in a statement to the Observer.
“There seems to continue to be delays, ineffectiveness, and lack of urgency from this multi-billion-dollar company,” Bryant added.
Weyerhaeuser and the union are not expected to again meet for bargaining until at least Friday, Sept. 30. Workers have set up shifts to make sure the strike’s picket lines are manned 24/7 and are asking for anyone interested in helping to reach out.
“We have reached out to the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) to our assigned mediator and requested his services for Friday’s meeting. Both the mediator and I have reached out to the company, and still no response from them. We expect (hope) that we can have a meaningful bargaining session on Friday with the mediator,” Bryant said in a statement issued on Sept. 26
“[The union] has also filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge against Weyerhaeuser for not bargaining in good faith. I have been in contact with the National Labor Relations Board agent [Sept. 23] and [Sept. 26] to give statements and give information regarding that charge. The NLRB [will be] addressing this with Weyerhaeuser, and we hope that puts additional pressure on Weyerhaeuser to return to the table and actually bargain,” Bryant added
Workers are at risk of losing their medical benefits effective Sept. 30, and Weyerhaeuser may seek to use that as leverage to break through in negotiations and put the union workers into a position to either settle or suffer. Bryant and the union are exploring options for medical care for the workers, but nothing is set in stone.
“Until then, our members will continue to be on strike, continue to stand up for themselves, continue the fight against corporate greed, and continue to not settle for less,” Bryant stated
Workers are expected to take their strike to the footsteps of the Weyerhaeuser corporate office in Federal Way on Sept. 29.
An account has been set up at the Raymond branch of Bank of the Pacific for anyone who wishes to donate money to help workers. The account is called Weyerhaeuser Employee Help Fund.
