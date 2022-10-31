Weyerhaeuser Raymond Mill.jpeg

Weyerhaeuser’s Raymond Mill will return to life this week after a narrow majority of union workers OK’d a new contract and ended a strike that began Sept. 13.

 JEFF CLEMENS

RAYMOND — Weyerhaeuser workers reported back to work on Monday, Oct. 31, less than a week after 54% of union voters from the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) approved a new contract. The slim margin left a rift, with 46% of the workers unhappy with the outcome.

Details of the negotiations and final contract have been kept under tight wraps. An inquiry from the Observer to IAMAW Vice President Brandon Bryant resulted in a vague response that the key contentions were, “we addressed wages, benefits, and working conditions.”

