RAYMOND — Weyerhaeuser workers reported back to work on Monday, Oct. 31, less than a week after 54% of union voters from the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) approved a new contract. The slim margin left a rift, with 46% of the workers unhappy with the outcome.
Details of the negotiations and final contract have been kept under tight wraps. An inquiry from the Observer to IAMAW Vice President Brandon Bryant resulted in a vague response that the key contentions were, “we addressed wages, benefits, and working conditions.”
Although workers are returning to the lines at the Weyerhaeuser mill in Raymond, many are calling it “bittersweet” because they are glad to be stepping away from the picket line and back to an hourly wage. But some who have spoken with the Observer are unhappy with the union and how it handled the strike and negotiations.
According to a worker in Raymond, a rift has developed between workers and the union’s top heads because many union members stated they felt pressured to pass the contract. The workers wished to remain unnamed out of fear of retaliation.
Referring to Bryant, the worker stated, “you can ask him why he said we settled the contract before the vote…. He [got] a bonus, hence that’s why he urged a yes vote, in my opinion.”
Bryant addressed the allegation in an email response to the Observer stating, “no bonus was paid or will be paid to anyone because the contract was ratified within three votes.”
The slim margin of 54% was a far cry from the past two contract votes, where employees voted over 90% to reject an offer from Weyerhaeuser. Bryant dodged questions about what the narrow passage meant with so many employees still unhappy.
“We continue to be stronger when we stand together and work together,” Bryant said. “We continue to be a union guided by democracy and feel the vote of our membership guides the direction we go.”
The union represents approximately 1,200 workers at Weyerhaeuser mills in Washington and Oregon, in which approximately 552 voted down the contract.
