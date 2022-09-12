RAYMOND — Workers at Weyerhaeuser’s Raymond Mill went on strike at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Weyerhaeuser is Pacific County’s largest private employer.
Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Woodworkers union are unhappy with a contract offer, with the company presenting its latest proposal Monday. Additional talks in an effort to settle the dispute are set for this Friday, the union said. The IAM represents about 1,200 Weyerhaeuser employees.
“We made the company record profits, we worked through the pandemic, we want a fair contract,” Shawn Celevenger, shop steward for the union in Raymond, said.
“We are strong, we gave them plenty of time to give us a decent contract since our [last contract] expired June 1. We are ready to do what’s right for our families and the precious employees that fought for what we have today,” Clevenger added.
“Everyone is making signs and getting ready to picket,” a worker who asked to remain anonymous told the Observer late Monday night. “I can tell you at midnight the employees will be walking out, meeting at a location and [will] be holding down the lines. Tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night until we get what we want.”
An IAM spokesman told the Longview Daily News Monday the latest contract was voted down because general wage increases were too low; some vacation time was cut; employees were asked to pay for healthcare premiums for the first time since at least around the 1990s; and retirement benefits weren’t improved.
Weyerhaeuser reported its “2021 financial performance was the strongest on record,” and a roughly 69% increase in net earnings from 2020 to 2021, according to a January press release.
Weyerhaeuser said in a statement that it will continue working closely with customers and other partners in the region to minimize strike-related supply disruptions.
“We have been formally engaged in collective bargaining with IAM since May, and we have made several offers related to wages and benefits,” says Denise Merle, senior vice president and chief administration officer for Weyerhaeuser. “After we presented our final offer, IAM workers at multiple sites went on strike late last night. While we are very disappointed in their decision to walk out, we are committed to supporting our employees and negotiating in good faith with union representatives. We are prepared to continue discussions to produce a contract that is beneficial for employees and sustainable for the company across business cycles.”
This is the first West Coast strike of the firm since 1986.
Check chinookobserver.com for ongoing updates.
