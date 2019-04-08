LEADBETTER POINT — A mature whale washed ashore last week near the northern end of the Long Beach Peninsula.
Researchers conducted a necropsy of the whale on April 4.
According to local resident Nellie Hux, who photographed the personnel from Portland State University and the Cascadia Research Cooperative, the older female probably washed up alive.
There were no visible signs of trauma as sometimes occurs when whales are struck by large oceangoing ships. Its stomach was empty and contained no plastic debris. There was no sign it had recently given birth or was lactating.
“Just her time to go,” Hux said. Observing the necropsy was “sad, interesting and very graphic … a great educational lesson for these students and me.”
