PACIFIC COUNTY — This year, the Pacific County Department of Community Development organized disposal of 84 tons of tires, aluminum cans and garbage.
That much trash is equivalent to the weight of about 14 orcas — a whole pod’s worth.
The county DCD was helped by the Washington State Department of Ecology, Pacific County youth and county citizens.
Bye-bye ugly tires
The first cleanup took place in spring when Tammy Engel, county code enforcement officer, helped to organize a Waste Tire Amnesty Event in April. Anyone in the county who had tires sitting on their property could bring them to drop-off locations in Long Beach and in Raymond.
The Long Beach drop off recycled about 4,060 tires, or 40.6 tons.
The Raymond drop off recycled about 3,770 tires, or 37.7 tons.
The tire counts are based on an average of 20 pounds per passenger tire.
Tires can be expensive to get rid of, said Shawn Humphreys, DCD deputy director and environmental health director. But it is important to dispose of the tires, especially because tires left outside can fill with water and become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, Humphreys said.
The event did not accept tires from farms or businesses and was meant for citizens to have an affordable way to clean up their properties, Engel said. The department was able to accept tires with rims, which is something that can be hard for people to find.
“I had people saying, ‘I’ve had this tire in my garage for five years.’ A lot of people were grateful for the event,” Engel said.
The department paid for staff time and advertising the event, but the rest was funded through a grant from state Ecology. It was the first time the department held a waste tire amnesty event and it is hoping to hold another one again in the spring of 2020.
Youth crews
The Pacific County Summer Youth Litter Crew helped to remove more tires and garbage from the county over the summer. For more than 15 years, the department has hired two crews of teens to spend part of their summer picking up litter. The teams consist of an adult crew supervisor; a crew lead, who is usually 17 years old and up; and three teens, aged 14 through 17. One team works for the first five weeks of the summer and the second team works for the remainder.
This year the teams cleaned up 16 illegal dump sites and about 245 miles of roadside. This resulted in about 11,070 pounds of garbage, aluminum cans and tires being removed from the county.
The teens are paid for their time and work for eight hours a day, four days a week during the five weeks. They have to go through a formal application process, request references and sit for an interview with DCD.
“For some of them it’s the first job they’ve ever had,” Engel said.
And the teens leave the program with a reference and job experience, Engel said. North County teens have sought the program out since there isn’t a large tourism industry to employ them during the summer that South County cities benefit from. The program got about 37 applicants this year and the department tries to choose kids who haven’t before participated in the program.
At the end of the five weeks, the kids get a pizza party to celebrate their success.
The program costs about $63,720 for the county to run and is partially funded with a $38,000 grant from Ecology.
“It’s a good service to the community to provide the clean up and a good service to provide summer jobs to the kids,” Humphreys said.
