LONG BEACH — With the school year soon coming to a close, attention at Ocean Beach School District has already turned to preparing for what instruction might look like come September.
At the May 27 OBSD Board of Directors meeting, Superintendent Amy Huntley told board members the district is preparing three different plans as it tries to prepare for a multitude of different scenarios, depending on how the coronavirus pandemic in Washington and Pacific County pans out.
‘Squishy’ for now
“The plans for next year are, well, we’ll just call them ‘squishy,’” Huntley said, meaning nothing is concrete or set in stone.
The first plan, dubbed ‘Plan A’ by Huntley, is OBSD’s typical approach that assumes the pandemic has no bearing on the district’s operations. ‘Plan B’ is a socially distanced arrangement that would allow for a hybrid of in-person and distance learning. ‘Plan C’ is for if the district is forced to revert to distance learning only. The intent is for OBSD to be able to transition between each of the three plans throughout the school year, as public health officials see fit.
“The challenge of this, of course, is that they want us to be able to fluidly move in and out of [the plans] with about 24- to 48-hours notice,” Huntley said.
On the subject of ensuring a healthy environment if and when in-person instruction returns, Huntley said there are “a ton of unknowns in terms of what we’re going to be asked to do,” such as providing personal protective equipment and adopting social distancing guidelines. She said she has seen different recommendations as to who needs to be wearing a mask, as well as how far apart students and staff should be separated in the schools and classrooms.
Last month, the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction announced formation of a stakeholder workgroup, which will provide recommendations and guidance to school districts as they prepare for the 2020-21 school year. The workgroup consists of more than 100 people, including educators, education leaders, elected officials, community-based organizations, parents, students and community members.
The group is expected to release its guidance next week, Huntley said, which the district is waiting to see as it develops its plans.
District creates committees
OBSD is also establishing three committees of its own to help with preparations for next school year: Moving Level, Safety and Operations.
Moving Level Committees are headed by the district’s principals and focus on instruction. Their aim is to identify: what standards should or must be done in person; what skills or abilities should be focused on during in-person instruction; and what things can be done in an online or remote platform.
The Safety Committee deals with PPE, identifies what health and safety rules the district needs to follow, and helps ensure everything that needs to be cleaned is being cleaned.
The Operations Committee is tasked with ensuring communication between the district and families, and figuring out what school looks like when in-person instruction isn’t possible. Huntley said she hopes to receive parent input for the committee, because operational issues are the issues that affect parents and families the most.
Surveys sent out
To help craft plans for what school could look like next year, OBSD is asking families to complete a survey that covers a variety of topics.
The survey asks basic questions such as what part of the peninsula the family lives on, what grade levels their children will be in next year and whether they have reliable internet access in their home. The survey also quizzes families on how well each of the different methods of contact from the school — including Zoom meetings, Google Classroom, phone calls, text messages and emails — has worked for them and their child, and how engaged they feel their children have been with distance learning.
The survey was sent out to families via email and posted on social media on May 26, and already had more than 200 responses just a day later. Huntley said the data from the survey is important for the district to have going forward in developing plans for the upcoming school year.
