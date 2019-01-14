OCEAN PLAY — Let the fun begin!
Students at Ocean Park Elementary School are celebrating — with good cause.
They can finally use some long-awaited play equipment that will allow them to stretch their muscles outside when they take a break from stretching their minds inside.
And it is doubly rewarding because they raised the money to buy the monkey bars largely through their own efforts.
Miki Frace has been a key coordinator for the project. Frace is a long-time career educator who teaches in a combined first- and second-grade classroom at Ocean Park.
The fundraising campaign began in 2012. Frace said students scheduled a walk-a-thon to raise funds for an artificial playing surface to replace the rather uneven muddy-sandy play area. Because it was held on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, they labeled it a “turkey trot.”
“That first year was very successful both in terms of raising funds and in the incredible amount of fun it was,” said Frace. “The kids loved it.”
Students walked 61 miles and raised more than $5,000. Contributions from the community and a grant from the Ocean Beach Education Foundation boosted this total and the soccer field was installed the following year. Members of the Friends of Ocean Park School (FOOPS) group were among those celebrating.
Cancer research first
The event’s second year saw the generous students donate the money they raised to the American Cancer Society instead of their playground.
Once the school’s ASB took over the project in 2014, students’ efforts raised $2,953 – not quite enough for a play structure they had hoped for, but still a significant achievement, Frace said.
Subsequent “turkey trots” continued to raised money, but when the sixth graders and then later the fifth graders were moved to Hilltop School in Ilwaco during the intervening years, the students’ preferences changed.
The ASB installed a picnic table for the playground in October 2017, then its leaders decided to seek the students’ guidance on the next priority; a survey revealed monkey bars were the top choice.
Although these were purchased some while ago, the installation was delayed because Ocean Beach School District staff had to give priority to other projects.
Wrapping up the job
Up stepped interim Superintendent Scott Fenter, who offered to ramrod the job. He and his district maintenance crew members Jeff Patterson and Mark Meinhardt were joined just before Christmas by community volunteers Chris Garrison, Brian Goforth and Mel Johnson. Together they assembled and installed the monkey bars — inevitably during a rainstorm.
“The kids raised the money over several years,” said Fenter. “If we didn’t get it in there, the older kids who helped raise the money would move schools and not be able to play on it at all.”
Frace said that the students at Ocean Park would like to thank Home Depot in Warrenton, whose managers donated gravel and cement, and Peninsula Landscape Supply, which provided heavy equipment to prepare the playground.
“It truly was a community effort that will provide years of enjoyment to Ocean Park School students,” she said.
The recess teacher at Ocean Park, Cathy Libby, was delighted and relieved.
“It has been a long time coming,” she said, looking back on the campaign to raise funds for the equipment. “The kids had the money, it was just a question of getting people out there to put them up.”
