PACIFIC COUNTY — Be warned: there's potential for a significant snow event over both the Christmas and New Year's holidays, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) and European Center for Mid-Range Weather Forecasting (ECMWF) model.
Pacific County and the entire western half of the Pacific Northwest are in the crosshairs of a potentially historic storm.
University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass emphasizes a "potential" for lowland Christmas snow — not a certainty. He said in a Dec. 20 blog post that it will be cold enough, but forecasters can't yet tell whether there will be precipitation to go with it — "Our age-old problem for lowland snow lovers in western WA. We are generally mild and wet, sometimes we are cold and dry, but it is hard for us to be wet and cold."
However, NWS Portland took to Facebook on Dec. 20 to tell citizens in the storm's path that there is an unusually decent chance for a white Christmas, with snow beginning to impact the region as soon as this Friday, Dec. 24.
"[The] possibilities of snow down to sea level are increasing," NWS Meteorologist Shawn Weagle said. "[The probability] is now up to about a 60-70% chance of snow in Willamette Valley Christmas weekend, with [a] 30-60% chance along the coast."
"This may not be just a light dusting either, across all our lowlands [the models] show a 30% chance of higher [than 4 inches of snow]. These are promising numbers for anyone hoping for a white Christmas this year, but travel impacts would be significant."
The ECMWF model currently forecasts snow to begin impacting higher elevations of Pacific County on Friday, Dec. 24, with 1.5 to 2 inches. On Christmas, the totals jump up, with 3 inches by noon.
The Long Beach Peninsula is predicted to have around 2 inches fall — but not necessarily accumulate — during the same time frame. But as the weekend and new week approach, the scenario starts to looking like more of a problem.
On Sunday, Dec. 26, the peninsula is forecast to be coated with up to 2 inches of snow, while the county's northern section could be sitting in 4 to 5 inches of snow, according to the ECMWF model.
The whitest day might be yet to come.
Through Thursday, Dec. 30, the peninsula could see a total of 4 inches, while northward near Raymond to Frances could be bombarded with 16 inches, according to the ECMWF model.
Local reaction
Much like the NWS and ECMWF model, Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall offers his own warning but remains skeptical about what will actually happen.
"It's still probably 50/50 whether or not we are going to be significantly impacted," McDougall said. "We can say there looks like there is an increasing possibility we are going to be impacted here, but until we actually see snow on the ground at the beach, forecasting snow for the lower level of Pacific County is a toss-up under the best circumstances."
"We know as people are preparing for winter travel that this is an event that is going to impact the entire region," McDougall continued. "As you are preparing to travel for the holidays, residents need to be prepared for adverse travel conditions wherever you go. You need to make sure you have winter travel supplies."
McDougall suggests the supplies should at least include snow chains and traction devices, emergency food rations and water, extra clothing and a blanket, and a shovel.
"If you haven't already stocked up on [food and supplies], you should do so now," he said. "In the event of a power outage, please do not call 911 and make sure if you do have a power outage, you do not use unventilated cooking sources within their household."
Travelers are also advised to call 511 to check for road conditions before they travel, and should they get stranded that they make sure their vehicle's exhaust pipe is clear of any snow or debris to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
"[Travelers] need to make sure they are prepared to spend time in their car for an extended period of time," McDougall added.
Conditions across all Cascade mountain passes are expected to be extremely treacherous over the weekend and through next week.
