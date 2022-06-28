It’s a scene that is more often found in eastern Washington rather than the much cooler and humid west side, but a significant forest fire continues to burn through forest lands between Tokeland and Westport.
Although it doesn’t meet the technical definition to be a “large” fire, it is the biggest in the state during what has been a slow start to the wildfire season.
Dubbed the “Johns River Fire,” it ignited over the weekend in the John’s River Valley deep in the forest. On Saturday, June 25, it tripled in size from 5 acres to over 15 acres. On Monday, the fire started out at well over 50 acres, increasing during the day to 76 acres.
Forest and weather conditions didn’t help in controlling the blaze that reportedly started in a slash-burn area of forest lands. It moved into the forest and continued to burn rapidly due to low relative humidity, high temps and gusty winds. A shift on June 28 back to higher humidity — upwards of 83% — and showers can be expected to help limit the fire’s growth.
On Saturday, firefighters from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, including five engines, had to abandon an attack on the fire due to dangerous conditions. Two helicopters from the agency were also dumping water.
An update on the blaze on Sunday afternoon by DNR stated that crews were requesting additional hand crews from the Cedar Creek Correctional Facility and Olympic Correctional Facility in Forks, where inmates have the opportunities to work on seasonal wildland firefighting crews.
DNR also requested four additional engines, and the South Beach Regional Fire Authority, which encompasses from Tokeland to Westport, has supplied two tenders to help firefighters attacking the fire.
Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall has been steadily monitoring the fire along with Pacific County Fire District 3 Chief Gary Schwiesow, who works closely with DNR crews.
“It would be an astounding event if it moved into Pacific County and if it threatened anything in Pacific County or anything around the Shoalwater Bay Tribe,” McDougall said. “It’s in a remote area, out in the middle of nowhere.”
However, the speed at which the fire intensified Monday was a bit concerning to officials. It’s unclear how much of the fireline is contained. Before it expanded to 50 acres, it had been 50% contained.
