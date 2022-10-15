Air quality in Pacific County quickly deteriorated Saturday, Oct. 15, as easterly winds pushed wildfire smoke back into the western side of Washington state. The smoke-filled air has become more dense over the last 24 hours and raised the air quality index to an “unhealthy” level.
The National Weather Service in Portland has also issued an alert of the potential for Red Flag conditions increasing the chances of wildfires that could quickly spread. The cause is unseasonably dry conditions, low relative humidity, high temperatures, and easterly winds.
An Air Quality Advisory is already in place for the entire county and Southwest Washington due to the wildfire smoke that has deteriorated air quality.
The smoke has the potential to “cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems,” according to the NWS Portland.
“Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition,” the agency added.
Most of the past week air quality conditions in the county remained at the moderate level between 50-100 AQI before hopping into the unhealthy level of 100-150 AQI this morning.
The most recent reading at the county’s official AQI meter in downtown Raymond recorded a reading of 131 AQI at 12 p.m. AQI between 100-150 is “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”
Smoke is forecast to remain until at least Monday, Oct. 17.
