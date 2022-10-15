Air quality in Pacific County quickly deteriorated Saturday, Oct. 15, as easterly winds pushed wildfire smoke back into the western side of Washington state. The smoke-filled air has become more dense over the last 24 hours and raised the air quality index to an “unhealthy” level.

The National Weather Service in Portland has also issued an alert of the potential for Red Flag conditions increasing the chances of wildfires that could quickly spread. The cause is unseasonably dry conditions, low relative humidity, high temperatures, and easterly winds.

