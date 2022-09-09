PACIFIC COUNTY — Easterly winds over the next 48 hours are pushing smoke from Eastern Washington fires into the western side and quickly raising concerns of wildfires. The winds are accelerating the drying of already extremely dry brush, and any fires that erupt have the potential to quickly get out of control.
Fire conditions in western Washington are the worst they have been in nearly 20 years, with overgrowth brush as a result of late spring rains and dry summer. The foothills of Pacific County are extremely dry.
The smoke is already making its way into the northern section of Pacific County, where clear air and sky were reported at 10 a.m. and were filled in partially with smoke by 11:30 a.m. It’s only expected to get worse as we move into Saturday.
According to the official air quality index meter in Raymond, the county is currently still reading “healthy” with a reading of 24 as of 12:50 p.m. Conditions deteriorate when the reading moves into the 50s and higher, with the worst conditions starting at 151.
By 11 a.m. Saturday, conditions are expected to reach the worst, with readings expected to be at least “Unhealthy for sensitive groups” and possibly “unhealthy” for everyone by the afternoon hours. Anyone with health conditions is being strongly advised to avoid going outdoors.
“If you are sensitive to wildfire smoke, this is the time to prepare,” University of Washington Meteorology Professor Cliff Mass said on his weather blog. “All our Covid preparations can be used to lessen smoke exposure. If you have an air filter machine, you can run it in a small room to clean the air. You can wear an N95 respirator mask. If you have a box fan, tape a good furnace filter to it and use it in a small room.”
The smoke event is expected to be short-lived, unlike the summer of 2020 when smoke filled the area for weeks.
“By later Sunday, the smoke situation should improve. An unknown is whether new fires will be started on the west side of the Cascades during the next two days, and that will be up to all of you,” Mass finished his blog stating.
