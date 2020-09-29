PACIFIC COUNTY — Remember the thick smoke that plagued the Pacific Northwest for two long weeks? More smoke is coming this week but the region is expected to luck out this round.
Strong southerly winds will begin pushing smoke northward from raging California wildfires starting Sept. 29, according to University of Washington Meteorology Professor Cliff Mass, who was first to pick up on the looming smoke mass. The smoke will remain over the area for at least a few days.
But there is some optimism to this round.
“Fortunately, the majority of the smoke will be above the surface,” Mass stated on his personal blog. “But the latest HRRR [High-Resolution Rapid Refresh] forecast for 5 a.m. Wednesday shows some smoke reaching the surface, particularly at higher elevations.”
Mass continued, “more smoke will mix down during the day as the surface heats [up], and surface-based convective mixing brings down ‘some’ of the smoke.”
The smoke isn’t expected to be as thick as it was just a few weeks ago but will be enough to create a hazy sky and drop the air quality slightly. However, the levels will be nowhere near the dismal 351 air quality index reading recorded in Raymond on Sept. 15.
Mass did have some humor to add about the smoky mass that arrives at an interesting time.
“Much of the smoke will move in during and immediately after the presidential debate,” he wrote. “Whether there is a deep metaphor in this coincidence is something that I will leave to others to explore.”
Additionally, the risk of wildfires is expected to elevate slightly during the current heatwave that’s expected to last through the week. Pacific County is forecast to see daytime highs in the upper-70s to mid-80s for the next several days, with a low humidity forecast once again.
The soonest relief will come on Oct. 3, when another onshore flow takes over and pushes cooler air into the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.