Willapa Harbor Hospital has closed a deal on three undeveloped parcels near the Raymond and South Bend border along State and Shahour Road. The hospital’s board of directors authorized the purchase during a special meeting on Jan. 30.
Details of the purchase have been kept under wraps, but the Pacific County Assessor’s Office records that the hospital purchased the three parcels for $850,000 from Joel and Andrea Bale.
According to county records, the Bales purchased the undeveloped parcels in January 2022 for $220,000.
The three parcels sit along a hillside off State/Shahour Road off U.S. 101 and the Old Raymond South Bend Roads, respectively. Approximately one-quarter of State/Shahour is finished with asphalt; the rest is gravel. The Old South Bend Raymond Road is also in a defunct state, with multiple portions needing to be replaced, including its junction with Shahour Road.
According to a press release from board members Kathy Spoor, Jeff Nevitt, Toni Williams, Gary Schwiesow and Steve Holland, the new property will encompass approximately 20 acres. It is expected to provide ample space to develop a new hospital campus.
“The current hospital has served us well since 1954. In the past few decades, construction standards have been improved, medical options have increased, and our community’s needs have changed. Additionally, the current hospital location has become too small to meet the requirements for the hospital, medical clinic, and urgent care facility,” board members stated.
The hospital and board are reportedly eyeing a significant overhaul to what has traditionally been medically offered in north Pacific County. One goal is to provide more substantive services like specialist care that, as of now, typically requires a referral to doctors in Aberdeen, Olympia, Centralia, Tacoma, Seattle, or Longview.
How the hospital plans to fund a new hospital campus or what the backup plan is in case the hospital defaults on the bond are unclear. The bill would likely fall on taxpayers within the hospital district. The Observer has been unable to reach the board, which has declined to answer questions, and additional inquiries have been ignored.
