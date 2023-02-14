Willapa Harbor Hospital has closed a deal on three undeveloped parcels near the Raymond and South Bend border along State and Shahour Road. The hospital’s board of directors authorized the purchase during a special meeting on Jan. 30.

Details of the purchase have been kept under wraps, but the Pacific County Assessor’s Office records that the hospital purchased the three parcels for $850,000 from Joel and Andrea Bale.

