SOUTH BEND — All eyes are on the Ocean Beach Hospital bond on April 7, but no one is watching it more closely from the outside than the Willapa Harbor Hospital. The outcome of the bond could signal what the future looks like for the only hospital for over 30 miles in north Pacific County.
WHH, which was built nearly 70 years ago, needs a complete replacement, according to leaders of Pacific County Hospital District No. 2. Population gains in north Pacific County and an uptick in emergency room usage signal that a change is needed, according to WHH Director Matthew Kempton.
Weekly usage at the hospital is at record numbers. Just seven months ago, in August 2022, daily emergency room admissions averaged 11 patients and then quickly rose to 17 patients per day. The emergency room has seen daily admissions as high as 42 in a 24-hours period.
Coupled with an aging facility and significant increases in usage, the hospital has reportedly reached its full capacity, leaving two options: renovate the current hospital for anywhere between $30-40 million, or build a whole new facility with expansion potential.
Step 1: Get land
Kempton said he and the WHH Board of Commissioners weighed both options and realized that renovating the current facility would be impractical. Renovations would mean decreased emergency room (ER) beds, clinic rooms, and beds in the overnight ward. It would cause congestion in the area, offer little expansion and, most importantly, cause a significant reduction in revenue.
So, in late January, the commissioners voted to approve the purchase of over 20 acres of land between U.S. Highway 101 and the Old Raymond South Bend Road off State Street at a price of $850,000. That was nearly four times more than the $220,000 that the previous owners, Joel and Andrea Bale, paid approximately a year before.
The reason for the significant price, Kempton said, is that the Bales were beginning to build a dream home on a pristine hillside and didn’t want to sell. The only way they would sell was for the right price, and so the two sides engaged in back-and-forth negotiations.
Kempton had been looking for a property for close to a year that met all of the needs of building a new hospital: access for residents, a location within city limits, utility access, acreage that would meet expansion needs, and a location out of the flood zone.
Funding needs
Buying the property is the first step in a multi-tiered phase of building a new hospital. Now that a property has been secured, Kempton and the board have to find a way to acquire funds for construction. The project could cost around $65 million.
“Of the $65M, we are targeting $45M to come from [U.S. Department of Agriculture] financing, because USDA often finances hospital replacements at a low rate, lower than what’s typically out there in the market,” Kempton said, “And then the rest of the $20 million is what we target to go to the voters for.”
That local cost is an estimate from financial advisors from Wipfli LLP as a worst-case scenario. Kempton said he and the board are actively seeking grants and tax credits to cut down the total dollar amount needed from local taxpayers.
The hospital is eying putting the bond on November’s general election in hopes that local support will be strong enough that it will pass. The response to the OBH bond by south Pacific County voters will heavily weigh on the final decision.
All about timing
In order for the hospital to be eligible for USDA funding, it has to prove it has a solid foundation for funding the $20 million grant. Between grants, public vote and cash flow, Kempton believes the hospital is currently in the best position to make a move.
State law suggests, and nearly requires, that businesses such as the hospital have a minimum of 30 days cash-on-hand in case of a total revenue decline. For the hospital, that would only be caused by a dramatic decline in the emergency room, overnight ward or clinic usage.
WHH currently has 165 days of cash on hand in the bank, over five times what the state expects it to have. The stable financial situation is primarily due to federal covid-19 relief funding and the fact that the hospital didn’t take a significant hit during the pandemic.
Unlike major hospitals, WHH did not lose significant specialty care, such as elective surgeries, that make up a substantial portion of its profits. The hospital’s part-time surgeon, Dr. Robert Oatfield, was scaled back but remained on staff and works with other hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital.
In the meantime
The land purchased by WHH will soon be backed by a bond the hospital has secured from Bank of Pacific with less than 4% interest. Some residents questioned how the hospital was able to purchase the land so quickly and acquire a bond. The short answer is they didn’t.
According to Kempton, the decision was made by him and the board — consisting of Kathy Spoor, Gary Schwiesow, Dr. Jeffrey Nevitt, Toni Williams, and Dr. Steve Holland — to use hospital cash-flow to buy the property quickly and then finish acquiring a bond to replenish the funding.
“We are getting the paperwork [together], and the final bond paperwork will be signed at the end of this month,” Kempton said. “Once that is signed, we will close on the bond, like March 31, [and] we will get those funds and they will pay back the hospital.”
Kempton and WHH plan to hold community meetings in the coming months to get feedback from residents and include them in the project moving forward. The decision to suddenly buy land caught some residents off guard, but it was all done in faith, says Kempton.
“We want to get the public involved; we just wanted to have done our homework before we just throw out a random idea that we haven’t done our homework on,” he said. “We explain why and have a conversation.”
If the hospital project hits a roadblock, Kempton and the board are evaluating what options there could be and don’t have a concrete backup plan. But in the meantime, it’s full steam ahead on the precarious dream.
Should the project reach fruition, Kempton hopes to open doors on the new facilities by the end of 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.