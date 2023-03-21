Willapa Harbor Hospital

Leaders of Willapa Harbor Hospital in South Bend hope to obtaining fund to relocate the aging north county hospital complex to a new location.

SOUTH BEND — All eyes are on the Ocean Beach Hospital bond on April 7, but no one is watching it more closely from the outside than the Willapa Harbor Hospital. The outcome of the bond could signal what the future looks like for the only hospital for over 30 miles in north Pacific County.

WHH, which was built nearly 70 years ago, needs a complete replacement, according to leaders of Pacific County Hospital District No. 2. Population gains in north Pacific County and an uptick in emergency room usage signal that a change is needed, according to WHH Director Matthew Kempton.

