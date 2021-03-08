SOUTH BEND — One of few senior housing options in Pacific County announced this week that it is winding down operations.
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Willapa Independent Senior Housing (WISH) (Alder House),” said Matthew Kempton, Alder House administrator. The Alder House has served residents in and surrounding the Pacific County region since its opening in 1995. "It has been home for many loved and cared for residents over the past 26 years. It leaves behind a legacy of service, caring, and love."
The following is a written statement from Alder House administrators.
Why is the Alder House closing?
The Willapa Independent Senior Housing (WISH) board members and staff have dedicated countless hours since its 1995 opening to keep the doors open. Unfortunately, Medicaid payment rates for assisted living facilities in Washington and nationwide have declined substantially over the past 26 years in comparison with rising costs and inflation. Currently, the average price per month in Washington for an assisted living room is $5,000. Washington Department of State Health Services (DSHS) through Medicaid only pays approximately $2,500 per month per resident.
The vast majority of assisted living facilities in Washington, as a result, are either private pay resident-only or impose a two-year private pay requirement before allowing residents to pay with Medicaid. The Alder House is not allowed to make this type of change. When the Alder House was built, it was funded through the Department of Community, Trade and Economic Development. This financing requires 60% of the residents of Alder House to pay with Medicaid. This causes the Alder House to search out of Pacific County to find enough residents who pay with Medicaid. Often the Alder House is occupied with a majority of residents who originate from outside of Pacific County, as a result.
This Medicaid payment requirement, along with very few residents who don’t pay with Medicaid, has caused the Alder House to lose money almost every year since its construction. This loss has increased gradually every year. The Alder House board members, shortly before construction of the facility was completed, contracted with Willapa Harbor Hospital to manage the facility. Willapa Harbor Hospital does not own the Alder House. The funding necessary to pay for resident care, staff, utilities, management and facility maintenance is to be paid for with the annual profits of the Alder House. Also, a $1,500 per month management fee is to be paid to Willapa Harbor Hospital, per the management agreement.
Unfortunately, the Alder House has never made enough money to pay for the cost of its operations, let alone the monthly management fee. Willapa Harbor Hospital has advanced money to the Alder House for the past 15 years due to Alder House financial instability. These Willapa Harbor Hospital advances to the Alder House have averaged $130,712 per year. The current total Willapa Harbor Hospital has advanced the Alder House over the past 15 years is $1,960,682. Willapa Harbor Hospital has never collected any payments from the Alder House on this outstanding debt. Also, Willapa Harbor Hospital has never collected the management fee of $1,500 per month as provided in the management contract. The total outstanding debt due to Willapa Harbor Hospital from the Alder House is $2,302,682.
Willapa Harbor Hospital has notified Alder House Board members of WHH’s intent to graciously forgive the owed advances over the past 15 years before the planned closure. After closure, Willapa Harbor Hospital will continue to pay down all of the Alder House’s commercial loans, totaling $1,048,781.
Why close now?
The Alder House, from the beginning of the COVID-19 world-wide pandemic, began a markedly steep decline in resident admissions. Often the Alder House was occupied by fewer than 20 residents living at its facility out of a capacity of 37 rooms. This has led Willapa Harbor Hospital to advance above the annual average of $130,000 to $350,000 by the end of 2020. Willapa Harbor Hospital has also been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Willapa Harbor Hospital reported a loss in net patient revenue of over $2 million in 2020 as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said WHH Chief Financial Officer Scot Attridge.
Matthew Kempton, Alder House administrator said, “These factors combined with increased staffing and supply costs due to the pandemic, with no 2020 growth and 2021 non-Medicaid resident admission growth highly unlikely; we cannot in good faith ask Willapa Harbor Hospital to continue advancing funding for our operations. … We cannot let our financial instability put the sustainability of the hospital or its future at risk.”
Sherri McDonald, an Alder House board member said, “We are very grateful for all Willapa Harbor Hospital has done for us over many years to keep us in operation despite no contractual requirement to do this.” Willapa Harbor Hospital kept the Alder House open despite never collecting a management fee or any payment for funds it advanced to the Alder House. “We are hopeful that Willapa Harbor Hospital will now have an increased ability to serve the patients and residents of Pacific County without continuing to financially support our operations."
Where do the current residents go?
The Alder House is committed to assisting our residents to find placement at other assisted living facilities in the state of Washington. “We love and care about our residents. Over the next few months we will ensure each resident finds the care and housing they need. Thank you for understanding as we all work through this difficult transition. We are extremely grateful for the time we have had to serve our Pacific County community,” Kempton said.
