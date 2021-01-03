Over the weekend, heavy rains pushed the Willapa River over its minor flood stage of 21 feet on Jan. 3, cresting at 21.06 feet around 7:45 a.m. The hardest-hit area has been the area of Old Willapa and Heckard Road outside Raymond, which has been covered with floodwater.
Lots and lots of rain
A potent winter storm barraged the region on Jan. 2 with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Between 9:15 a.m. Jan. 2 and 9:15 a.m. Jan. 3, approximately 3.75 inches of rain fell over the Willapa Hills.
"In the last 24 hours, about 4 inches of rain [has fallen]," Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall said. "The rain gauge in Frances is currently offline, so it's more difficult for me to access the period in the last 24 hours. Based on historical events, we generally need about 6 inches in 24 hours to produce the river levels we saw with this event."
Willapa River crests its bank
The Northwest River Forecasting Center sent out a bulletin on Jan. 2 that the Willapa River would likely be near its minor flood stage with a crest of 20 feet around 1:00 a.m. The rain, however, hung on longer than expected and pushed the river even higher.
"The river continued to rise, and at 3:49 a.m. this morning (Jan. 3), the National Weather Service put out a bulletin that said that the river was at 21 feet," McDougall said. "Their forecast at that point [predicted] that it would go to 21.2 feet."
Pastures in the area of Old Willapa along Camp One Road have been the most impacted with flooding, including the area near Woohoo Winery. The only road that has been inaccessible is Heckard Road between Camp One Road and State Route 6. It was covered by several feet of water that left a few homeowners stranded but didn't deter a herd of elk that traversed the murky water.
"To the best of my knowledge, I don't believe there has been any damage done," McDougall said. "It's mostly just been water covering property, and that's traditionally what happens when the Willapa hits its minor floss stage. We really start running into problems at about 24 feet."
Close call on the Naselle
The recent rainfall has been the first real test of the new flood stage of 15 feet on the Naselle River, which reached a crest of 14.39 feet around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 2. At the peak, it came within 6 inches of reaching the minor flood stage.
"I'm really going to be curious to see if the [adjustment] ended up being accurate and to see how the Naselle community was affected by having the water be up so close to the flood stage," McDougall said.
Possibly more to come
Rainfall is expected to intensify overnight on Jan. 3 again, and the Willapa River is expected to again rise near its flood stage on Jan. 4 along with the Naselle River. There are currently no estimates of how high either river will rise or if they will crest above their minor flood stages. Residents are being encouraged to monitor for any updates.
"The rivers will be rising again on Monday," McDougall said. "At this point, weather forecasting is an inexact science. At this point, there is not a concern that it could get to that point on Monday afternoon, but I'm not going to get too far away from my computer and too far away from watching it."
Wahkiakum County
Flood-prone Grays River crested at 15.01 feet at 1 a.m. Sunday. Sixteen feet is considered a major flood. It had fallen to 13.69 feet at 8:15 a.m. Sunday.
