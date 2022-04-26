ILWACO — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife held a North of Falcon meeting on April 19 to discuss a current recreational and commercial Willapa Bay salmon fishery proposal. The proposal outlines up to 11 weeks of commercial fishing and abundant recreational opportunities.
Recreational fishing would likely open as soon as Aug. 1 for a majority of the bay and tributaries, including the Willapa Bay and Naselle rivers. The fishery would stay mostly open through Jan. 31, 2023.
The Naselle, Willapa and North rivers would allow for up to a daily limit of two adult salmon measuring at least 12”, including retaining one wild coho. Unmarked natural Chinook would have to be released under the proposal.
“The Control Zone starting Aug. 1 in Willapa Bay will be closed,” WDFW Willapa Bay Biologist Jody Pope said. “There is a daily limit of two, and we are releasing unmarked Chinook in all systems except the Palix, Middle Nemah, and South Nemah. Everywhere else is a daily limit of two with one unmarked Chinook retention, and in those other systems it’s a daily limit of two where we will release unmarked Chinook and coho.”
The control zone closure is in place to conserve Lower Columbia natural tules, which WDFW says are a native strain of salmon returning to their primitive spawning grounds. Others say they are merely escaped hatchery fish. The closure will limit the interaction between anglers and any unnecessary impacts.
On the other side of the salmon fishery spectrum, the proposal calls for the Willapa Bay commercial fishery to have 11 weeks of fishing starting on Aug. 21-Sept. 17 for tangle net only, Sept. 18-Oct. 15, for gillnet small mesh gear, and Oct. 30-Nov. 19 for gillnet mesh gear.
Marked selective fishery Chinook and chum retention would be allowed, and the fishery would run in 12-hour openings.
The commercial fishery would be closed from July 31-Aug. 20, Oct. 16-29, and Nov. 20-30.
Negotiations between North of Falcon and the commission will continue over the next few months, with additional public comment sought sometime between late May and early June.
Officials are expected to make final decisions on the 2022-23 fishing regulations by the end of June.
