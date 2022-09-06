WILLAPA BAY — Early-season recreational salmon fishing has been slow in Willapa Bay and its tributaries, with many anglers getting skunked. But their luck is expected to change as the weeks and the weather change, pushing returning salmon into the bay and tributaries.
Attention shifts to the bay this month as Buoy 10 season pauses on the Columbia River to allow protected Chinook salmon to pass upriver.
Approximately 3,253 anglers in 1,444 boats fished in the bay between Aug. 1 and Aug. 28, and only 444 Chinook salmon were landed. The numbers equate to a catch rate of approximately 13%.
Only 11 coho salmon were caught by sportsmen — seven hatchery and four natural origin.
According to the weekly report from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, which provides the data, 207 unmarked natural origin Chinook salmon have been caught and released, and there have been 18 direct impacts. WDFW confers protection on escaped hatchery Chinook that it defines as “natural.”
“Since our last update, we have observed a moderate increase in the number of boats that were interviewed dockside.” WDFW Fisheries Biologist Baraba McClellan said. “However, the number of anglers decreased by 43% in the recreational marine fishery between Aug. 22–28, with the highest effort on Saturday, Aug. 27.
“There was more effort on the weekend than compared to the weekdays last week. The number of hatchery Chinook salmon retained decreased by 13 fish compared to the previous week, and the number of unmarked Chinook encounters decreased by 45% as well,” she added.
Two Willapa hatcheries have been slow going, and through the end of August no Chinook salmon made their way to the Nemah and Forks Creek hatcheries. The Naselle Hatchery has been an entirely different story, with 383 adult and 17 jack Chinook salmon having returned.
“There have been 27 unmarked Chinook salmon that have volunteered into the hatchery at this point, and all have been planted upstream of the weir,” McClellan said. “Currently, there have been 24 Chinook salmon mortalities (10 males, 13 females, one jack) reported in the Naselle Hatchery.”
“To date, through statistical week 35, there are 244% more hatchery Chinook salmon that have recruited into the Naselle Hatchery compared to this same management week last year,” she added.
Even though no Chinook salmon made their way to the Nemah and Forks Creek Hatcheries, the season is still early and WDFW has been monitoring both closely, according to McClellan.
“Staff have continued walking stream surveys below the weir in Naselle and Nemah rivers since Aug. 2,” McClellan said. “As of [Aug. 31], staff have observed approximately 148 live Chinook salmon and two live coho in the Naselle River.
“There were 108 live Chinook salmon in the Nemah River staging below the weir. We have not observed any spawning or redds in either of these river sections to date. It is still a little early for Chinook spawning in Willapa Bay, and salmon spawner surveys will continue weekly as we move forward through the fall season,” she added.
Recreational fishing is expected to amp up over the next four weeks and typically is the hottest toward the end of the month and into the first two weeks of October.
The commercial fishery is also underway in the bay, with sections 2M and 2N open for one day last Friday. On opening day, Aug. 26, some good catches began arriving at the dock in Nahcotta.
