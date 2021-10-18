MENLO — Willapa Valley School District is making another attempt this year to pass its levy after it failed during each of the last three tries. The district is becoming increasingly concerned about funding if the current effort fails.
“This [is the] fourth attempt at getting levy approval [and] is critical to the district’s ability to keep offering the student enrichment and support programs currently in place for several reasons,” Superintendent Nancy Morris said.
“The local levy supports the things students and parents enjoy or need most: sports, clubs, field trips, counseling, nursing services, extra paraeducator support, a strong preschool program, and more,” she added.
The levy asks district voters to help fund $544,125 for the next two years with a $1.55 tax per $1,000 of value per property. A property worth $200,000 would pay approximately $310 per year for the next two years.
Many parents have pointed to lucrative timber sales within district boundaries as a reason not to support the levy, but Morris points out that’s not how things work.
“The excise tax from this timber is collected, and a portion of it goes to the WVSD if they have an approved levy in place,” She said. “In 2018, the district received over $500,000 of timber excise money.”
“When there is no voter-approved levy in place, this timber excise tax is re-distributed to other districts that do have debt. With levy failure, other districts benefit from the timber harvested within Willapa Valley School District boundaries,” she added.
Morris and the district are hopeful the voters will approve the levy this go-around and, if they do, the district’s levy could be added to the county’s January tax roll.
“If the levy does not pass in November, the next opportunity for the levy to be added to the tax rolls would be January of 2022, with the first funds hitting the district in spring of 2023, one year later,” Morris said.
It’s not entirely clear why the levy has failed the past three attempts. Some explanations have been voter irritation about teacher contract negotiations, the teacher strike, gym roof funding, and concerns about taxes increasing or already being too high.
