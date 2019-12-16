MENLO — The Willapa Valley Education Association and Willapa Valley School District have reached a tentative agreement that is scheduled to be ratified on Monday, Dec. 16. If the deal stands, schools can reopen for all grades on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
According to sources, the district and education association bargained most of Friday, Dec. 13, and finally reached a tentative agreement around 10:30 p.m. Several teachers from the district immediately took to Facebook to celebrate the development.
The district on Dec. 13 filed a request with Pacific County Superior Court seeking an injunction against the teachers union, but it remains undecided and will likely become moot if the strike is settled as expected.
The strike began on Tuesday, Dec. 3 after teachers voted on Monday, Dec. 2, around 4 p.m. to go on strike after months of frustration finally boiled over. The two sides had begun bargaining back in June and never were close to coming to terms both sides stated.
Since striking, teachers have been overrun with controversy after parents stood against them during a school board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3 drawing a fine line between both sides. The tensions continued while teachers took to the picket line, including several police reports filed for public nuisance.
Teachers and administrators alike have stated they are hopeful of getting things back to normal.
The strike lasted just over a week and a half, and the end will likely be a welcoming sight for parents hoping to see their children back in the classroom.
