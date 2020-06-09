CAPE DISAPPOINTMENT — An unexpectedly strong spring storm delivered nearly hurricane-strength winds to Pacific County’s southern headlands Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
The highest sustained wind speed recorded at Cape Disappointment was 72 mph at about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. A category 1 hurricane has sustained winds of 74 to 95 mph.
Cape D recorded a wind gust of 89 mph at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, while gusts near or above 80 mph were recorded between 4:45 a.m. and noon, when the wind speed was 68 gusting to 84.
Winds maintained a sustained velocity of between 53 and 72 mph starting at 2:15 a.m., lasting into the early afternoon.
Though these wind speeds wouldn’t be considered remarkable in November and December, it is quite unusual for such a blow to occur in June.
The weather service in Portland did not issue a gale warning for Pacific County, but one was in effect in Grays Harbor County, issued by the Seattle office of the weather service. A satellite image Tuesday morning showed a substantial North Pacific storm system plowing into the Washington coast.
Occasional showers and high temperatures around 60 degrees are forecast for the remainder of the week.
