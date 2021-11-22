SOUTH BEND — Facing a charge of second-degree assault and another of second-degree malicious mischief, Andrew K. Windrow's trial began on Nov. 16 in the Pacific County Superior Court in front of Judge Don Richter.
Windrow was arrested Aug. 9 in connection with a wild incident that began on the Bay Avenue beach approach and ended at the intersection 260th Place and N Place in Ocean Park.
The victim reported that as she was driving onto the beach to stargaze, her vehicle was rammed by another driver, who also displayed a machete and struck her vehicle with it.
The suspect, Windrow, then chased her to the intersection and rammed the rear of her vehicle, causing her to crash into thick brush off the roadway.
She was momentarily trapped inside her vehicle, according to Pacific County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger.
Bettger was eventually able to escape the vehicle. After knocking on doors at two homes, she was able to get someone to call 911.
Immediately following the collision, the couple who called 911, emergency services, and nearby residents reported hearing a man screaming. Pacific County Dispatch received additional calls about a vehicle's windows being broken out and a disorderly male.
Evidence points one way
Deputy Nick Zimmerman was able to locate debris at both scenes that matched the make and model of Windrow's Subaru Legacy. He also located a license plate that was registered to Windrow and the Legacy.
"He went out to the beachhead where he found the first wreckage, and he found a license plate and ran the license plate through his [patrol vehicle's computer] for a vehicle make and model," Munger said.
According to court documents, after the collision, officers were able to track down Windrow in Ocean Park. But because they didn't have a firm enough first-hand account of what happened, they were unable to arrest him at that time.
Later, after Zimmerman was able to speak with Bettger again, there was sufficient information to support arresting Windrow.
Even though Zimmerman and the prosecution were able to link Windrow's vehicle to both the collisions, the state relied on eyewitness identification by the victim to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, according to Munger.
Victim testimony was key
Windrow's trial lasted through the mid-day of Nov. 17.
Bettger, Pacific County Sheriff's Office Deputy Nick Zimmerman, and David Reeves from Washington State Department of Licensing took the stand to testify against Windrow.
"The victim in the matter, Mary Bettger, testified and essentially told her story about the initial encounter on the beach road, the chase through the streets and the subsequent rear-ending sending her careening off into the bushes," Munger said.
Before the trial, Bettger was never asked to identify Windrow and only was able to give Zimmerman a brief description of his appearance immediately following the accident.
Windrow's defense attorney Jason Arcuri honed in, challenging the quality of witness identification.
"[The debris] linked him to the car, those documents linked his car to being the one involved in the accident, and her identification of him linked him to being the driver of the vehicle," Munger said.
The victim testified that when Windrow was hacking at her car with the machete, most of his torso was out of his car. That's how she was able to get a good look at him.
Arcuri challenged Bettger's ability to accurately remember the suspect's appearance due to the three-month gap between the incident and her testimony.
"We argued that the victim's story was credible, and it was credible because there were so many people who supported various pieces of her story about her encounter with Mr. Windrow," she added.
Bettger pointed Windrow out in the courtroom and stuck with her identification despite defense efforts to cast doubt on it.
Verdict
The jury went into deliberation at around 11 a.m. on Nov. 17 and reached a verdict by mid-afternoon.
Windrow was found guilty of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon (vehicle). The court dismissed the lesser count of second-degree malicious mischief.
"The malicious mischief charge was dismissed on a half-time motion," Munger said. "The charge was based on a finding of damages exceeding $750. We didn't have any documentation that set forth a value of the damages."
According to Munger, the prosecution's last witness was the responding tow truck driver, a mechanic; he did not respond to his subpoena to testify for the trial.
Arcuri declined to comment on the trial.
Strike offense
Washington state has a three-strike rule, and this counts as Windrow's second strike. One more strike would result in him being incarcerated for life without the possibility of parole.
According to Munger, his standard range for the conviction is still being determined, and he will be sentenced on Dec. 3. He was taken into custody immediately following the guilty verdict.
"The state is very happy with the decision the jury has made, and we feel justice was served in this instance," Munger said.
