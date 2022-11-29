PACIFIC COUNTY — Some local residents awoke to snow Tuesday morning and more snowfall is possible later this week as precipitation mixes with near-freezing temperatures.

The National Weather Service in Portland issued a Winter Storm Warning for Nov. 29 for eastern Pacific County at elevations above 1,500 feet. The forecast called for heavy snow up to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 miles per hour were also forecast.

