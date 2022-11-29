PACIFIC COUNTY — Some local residents awoke to snow Tuesday morning and more snowfall is possible later this week as precipitation mixes with near-freezing temperatures.
The National Weather Service in Portland issued a Winter Storm Warning for Nov. 29 for eastern Pacific County at elevations above 1,500 feet. The forecast called for heavy snow up to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 miles per hour were also forecast.
Accumulating snow was not forecast for other areas of the county Tuesday night, but after a wind and rainstorm Wednesday, widespread snow with little accumulation is again a possibility Thursday. Low overnight temperatures mean drivers should be on guard for ice on local highways and streets.
The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency said “residents should be prepared for winterlike conditions as there remains some uncertainty in the longer-range forecast. Travel is likely to be very difficult within the warning area. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”
Feet of snow are predicted in the Cascades this week, making travel over mountain passes extremely challenging.
Visit the NWS website at www.weather.gov/portland for the most up to date weather information. This page brings up all advisories, watches, and warnings for the Southwest Washington area.
