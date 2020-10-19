SOUTH BEND — For much of the covid-19 pandemic, Pacific County has been spared from the virus’ worst effects; it was the second-to-last county in the state to report its first positive case, its two hospitals have been spared from being truly tested by a surge of hospitalizations, and a strong summer tourism season helped keep the local economy afloat.
Now, as 24 new cases have been reported in the county in a span of just 15 days, including five more cases announced on Oct. 16, county health officials are urging residents to be proactive and implement preventative measures to help limit the spread of virus transmission during the upcoming holiday season.
“We know a lot of transmission happens within these smaller gatherings, like family gatherings, friends getting together, whatever that might look like … So it’s important that people kind of reevaluate what those holiday plans look like in this kind of environment, especially if people are in those higher-risk categories,” said Stephanie Michael, health manager for the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department.
Trick-or-treat or covid
With Halloween coming up, Michael cited tips released by the Washington State Department of Health to help ensure the holiday is safe and fun for all. Some of the tips include: Hosting activities outdoors rather than indoors; sticking with only members of your household and bringing hand sanitizer if you go trick-or-treating; giving out candy only in individually wrapped treat bags; placing treats on a table in your driveway or yard, rather than at the door; and hosting an online costume or pumpkin-carving contest instead of having it in-person.
It’s important for people to assess their own risk before these gatherings, Michael said, whether acknowledging that you yourself are at a higher risk of developing a severe case of the virus, or that a loved one is at a higher risk.
“Those normal kind of get-togethers we’re just used to having might not make the most sense for everyone that’s been involved,” Michael said.
Even if you’re only spending Thanksgiving weekend with members of your family, including extended family members such as cousins or grandparents, it doesn’t mean you should be taking mask-wearing and social distancing any less serious, Michael said. The virus doesn’t care if you’re related, it infects people and spreads far and wide all the same.
If you are planning to combine households to celebrate Thanksgiving, or any type of gathering, Michael said holding festivities outdoors is recommended if at all possible, weather permitting. Houses with a carport or some type of overhang can help shield attendees from the elements, while also protecting them from catching the virus.
“It’s a highly transmissible disease. Most people [who contract covid-19] are going to be OK, but then there’s people that aren’t going to be OK. There’s a lot that we still just don’t know, and that’s the scary part for a lot of people,” Michael said.
The local warning comes as state health officials warned Oct. 20 that “case numbers in western Washington counties are climbing at an alarming rate, near or beyond previous peaks in some areas.”
Stronger guidance
State health officials urge these heightened precautions:
• Wearing a mask, even with people you see regularly and in your smallest social circles and anytime you are using shared transportation, including while in your own vehicle with other people.
• Keeping gatherings small and hold them outside whenever possible.
• Avoiding any social gatherings indoors, but if you must participate, wearing a mask and ensuring windows and doors are open to maximize ventilation.
• Washing or sanitizing hands often and not touching your face.
• Staying home if you’re sick or if you’ve been exposed to covid-19.
Officials issue warning
On Oct. 15, the county health department warned of a potential exposure to covid-19 for people who participated in an event to support local businesses in Raymond and Willapa Valley.
The department said it is concerned that there was a high possibility of exposure to the coronavirus for people who participated in the Willapa Valley Fall Sip and Shop Tour last Saturday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The tour included six different locations with more than a dozen vendors in the area.
In another news release the following day, the department said it made the disclosure about the possible exposure because it had interviewed a person who had tested positive for covid-19 and had attended the event, and determined there was no way for public health to identify and notify all people who attended the event at the same time as the person who tested positive.
The health department is asking attendees of the event to monitor themselves for symptoms of covid-19, which include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and fatigue. If symptomatic, attendees should isolate themselves and get tested for covid-19.
The department is also encouraging tour attendees to contact the Pacific County Covid-19 Call Center for any questions or assistance. The call center can be reached at 360-875-9407 or 360-642-9407, and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
