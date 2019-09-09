OLYMPIA – The Supreme Court of Washington on Sept. 3 denied review of Century Link’s appeal of a lower court verdict in favor of the Pacific County Public Utilities District. The case was about the rates PUDs are permitted to charge communication companies for access to their poles. The court’s denial of review means that the PUD’s April victory at the Appeals Court stands, bringing an end to a twelve-year legal battle that pitted the PUD against CenturyLink, Comcast and Charter Communications.
Comcast and Charter had already conceded defeat after the April loss, paying back unpaid poll access fees from throughout the period the lawsuit was being contested, plus interest and attorney fees, giving PUD a combined $3.38 million. CenturyLink owes another $2 million, according to PUD General Manager Jason Dunsmore.
In 2007, the three communication companies challenged the PUD’s large rate increase for pole access by leaving their communications equipment on the poles while refusing to pay the new rates. The PUD had the right to remove the equipment itself but instead welcomed the challenge, suing the companies. That led to a court battle that became a test case for an ambiguous 2008 state law changing the formula that limits the rates utilities can charge for pole access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.