SOUTH BEND — Election night returns suggest Democratic incumbent Frank Wolfe and Libertarian challenger Dan Driscoll appear to be headed for a general election matchup this November for a seat on the county commission.
Wolfe, seeking a third term in office, led the three-person field for the Pacific County Commissioners Position No. 2 seat with 42.9% of the vote. Driscoll, an Oysterville oysterman, sat in second place with 38.6%, while fellow challenger Jon Lind, running as an Independent, had 17.8%.
If the results hold — about 6,900 ballots have been counted countywide, with the Pacific County Auditor’s Office estimating an additional 500 votes left to be tallied overall, although that number could increase — Wolfe and Driscoll will be one of two county commissioner races on the November ballot. Incumbent Lisa Olsen, a Republican, will face Democratic challenger Darrell Moudry in the other race after being the only two candidates running for the seat.
In each of the county commissioner races on the primary election ballot, only voters within the respective districts are able to vote in the primary. In the general election, both of the races will be decided by all Pacific County voters, not just the district the commissioners represent on the county commission.
Wilson advances to face Takko in 19th LD senate race
In the 19th Legislative District State Senate race, incumbent Dean Takko, D-Longview, and Longview Republican Jeff Wilson appear poised to emerge from a three-person primary and advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
Takko led the race with 46% of the vote, while Wilson, a Port of Longview Commissioner, was in second with 36.5%. Grays Harbor County Commissioner Wes Cormier, a Republican, rounded out the field with 17.3% of the vote.
In the race for the 19th District state representative seat held by Republican incumbent Jim Walsh, Walsh will advance to the general election, although who he will face will likely not be determined for several days. Walsh leads the three-person field with 56.2% of the vote, while Montesano Democrat Marianna Everson is currently in second with 23.3%. Fellow Montesano Democrat Clint Bryson, a city councilor, is narrowly in third with 20.4%.
By virtue of being the only two candidates in the other 19th District state representative race, Democratic incumbent Brian Blake and Cathlamet Republican Joel McEntire automatically advanced to the general election.
About 30,000 votes have been counted so far in the legislative races, about 4,000 more than were cast in the 2016 primary election. Combined, Pacific, Wahkiakum, Grays Harbor, Lewis and Cowlitz counties currently estimate they have about 12,500 ballots left to count. That number is likely to rise, however, based on pre-election night voter turnout statistics and an expected cascade of votes returned on Election Day itself. It is not clear how many ballots are estimated to still be counted solely within the 19th District.
Herrera Beutler, Long rematch set
In a five-person race with only two serious candidates, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican, and Democratic challenger Carolyn Long are headed for a rematch in November in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
With about 146,000 ballots counted, Herrera Beutler led the field with 54.6% of the results, while Long is in second with 41.2%. The three other candidates — two Democrats and a candidate who stated no party preference, combined to make up about 4% of the vote.
In Pacific County, Herrera Beutler currently has 52.3% of the vote, while Long has 42%.
In the 2018 primary, about 164,000 ballots were counted with a total turnout of about 38.4% in the counties that comprise the 3rd Congressional District, a figure that should be exceeded with ease this year. With pre-election night ballots alone in this year’s primary, turnout was already at about 37.2%.
Inslee way out in front, Culp in second
In a race with 36 — yes, 36 — candidates, two-term incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, will easily advance to the general election, and he will be joined by Republican challenger Loren Culp.
With about 1.2 million ballots counted so far — 26% voter turnout — Inslee leads the field with 51.9% of the vote. Culp, the police chief of the city of Republic, sits in second place with 16.7%, while fellow Republican Tim Eyman was in third at 7.1%. The Associated Press projected around 10 p.m. that Culp would join Inslee on the ballot in November.
In Pacific County, Inslee leads the field with 43.5% of the vote, while Culp is in second with 32%.
In the 11-person race for the open lieutenant governor’s seat, outgoing U.S. Rep Denny Heck, a Democrat, currently tops the field with 27.8% of the vote. In second is state Sen. Marko Liias, also a Democrat, with 16.6%, while Republican Ann Davison Sattler is in third with 11.6%.
Election results are accurate as of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4. This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.