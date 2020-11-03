SOUTH BEND — Initial election results are in for countywide offices in Pacific County, and two incumbents and one challenger have taken the lead in a trio of competitive races.
In the race for the Peninsula-based seat on the Pacific County Board of Commissioners, two-term Democratic incumbent Frank Wolfe leads Libertarian challenger Dan Driscoll with 51.7% of the vote. Driscoll has 47.3% of the vote, with 1% of votes going toward write-in candidates.
Wolfe, who was first elected to the county commission in 2012 and currently serves as the board’s chair, campaigned on his eight years of experience in the position. He said that experience would be valuable as the county faces tough decisions regarding future budgets caused by the covid-19 pandemic.
During the campaign, Driscoll stated that a key goal, if elected, is to make county government more transparent. From 2011 to 2018, Driscoll and the county were engaged in a well-documented legal battle that concluded after the Washington State Court of Appeals sided with Driscoll.
In the race for the other seat on the county commission, Republican incumbent Lisa Olsen leads Democratic challenger Darrell Moudry with 53.9% of the vote. Moudry has 45.9% of the vote, and 0.2% of the vote has gone to write-ins.
Olsen, who was first elected in 2016, says her own experiences the last four years serving on the board — as well as her 35 years in the county assessor’s office — has allowed her to forge relationships with organizations that the county works closely with, and would be valuable as the county moves forward.
Moudry, in his first run for public office, said that his management of the Coast Seafoods oyster processing plant in South Bend for 17 years has equipped him with the skills needed for positive change in Pacific County. While running as a Democrat, he pledged that he would always be an independent thinker on the county commission, if elected.
In the nonpartisan race for a six-year term on the Pacific County PUD No. 2 Board of Commissioners, challenger Pam Hickey is leading two-term incumbent Mike Swanson with 52.3% of the vote. Swanson has 46.6% of the vote, and 1.1% of the vote has gone to write-ins.
Hickey, running for public office for the first time, said she would work to increase transparency at the PUD if elected. She said her business background, which includes a combined 25 years as a manager at Levi Strauss & Company and Williams-Sonoma, qualify her to oversee the PUD’s budget.
Like the other incumbents running, Swanson advocated that his previous 12 years of experience on the PUD’s board will help keep things at the utility running smoothly if he is re-elected. He said he doesn’t plan on changing anything at the PUD if he is elected to a third term, and said the utility has been well-run.
Of the 16,648 ballots sent out to registered Pacific County voters last month ahead of the general election, 12,802, or 76.8%, have been returned and tabulated as of tonight’s update. According to the county auditor’s office, an estimated 150 ballots remain to be tallied in Pacific County, although that number may be revised. The next scheduled ballot dump by the county is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m.
This story will be updated with additional legislative, statewide and presidential results as more ballots across the state are counted.
Biden wins state, narrowly leads in county
It came as no surprise that television networks called the presidential race in Washington for Democratic nominee Joe Biden as soon as the polls closed at 8 p.m.
With 67.7% of all votes mailed out to registered voters counted so far, Biden leads President Donald Trump with 60.9% of the vote, compared to Trump’s 36.4% — a 24.5% margin. For comparison, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton beat Trump by a 16.2% margin in 2016.
For now, Biden is also leading Trump in Pacific County, with 49.4% of the vote compared to Trump’s 48.6%. In 2016, Trump beat Clinton in the county by 6.9%.
Inslee re-elected to a rare third term
For the first time since the 1970s, a Washington governor has been elected to a third term in office, as incumbent Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee holds a large lead over Republican gubernatorial nominee Loren Culp.
Statewide, Inslee leads Culp with 59.4% of the vote, compared to Culp’s 40.3%.
In Pacific County, however, Culp currently leads with 52.1%, while Inslee has 47.6%. In 2016, Inslee lost Pacific County by 1%.
Herrera Beutler holds solid lead
Republican incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler appears poised to win election to another term to Congress, holding a steady lead over Democratic challenger Carolyn Long in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
With more than 330,000 votes counted, Herrera Beutler leads Long with 54.1% of the vote, compared to Long’s 45.7%. In Pacific County, the incumbent leads the challenger as well, 53.3% to 46.4%. Herrera Beutler’s lead — both district-wide and in Pacific County — is larger than it was when the two first faced off in 2018.
Takko, Blake in danger of losing seats
Two longtime elected officials in the 19th Legislative District are on the verge of going down to defeat to challengers, as state Sen. Dean Takko, D-Longview, and state Rep. Brian Blake, D-Aberdeen, both trail in their respective races.
In the state Senate race, Takko trails Republican challenger Jeff Wilson, of Longview. Wilson currently has 53.4% of the vote, compared to Takko’s 46.5%.
In the state Representative race, Blake trails Republican challenger Joel McEntire, of Cathlamet. McEntire currently has 51% of the vote, compared to Blake’s 48.9%.
And in the other state Representative race, incumbent Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, leads Democratic challenger Marianna Everson, of Montesano. Walsh currently leads with 57.7% of the vote, compared to Everson’s 42.2%.
Other statewide results
In other statewide races, Democrat and retiring U.S. House member Denny Heck holds a lead over fellow Democrat Marko Liias in the lieutenant governor’s race, 47.2% to 33.7%. Write-in votes make up 19.1% of the total, most presumably for former Republican gubernatorial candidate Joshua Freed.
In the Secretary of State race, two-term Republican incumbent Kim Wyman currently holds a slight lead over Democratic challenger Gael Tarleton. Wyman has 51.8% of the vote, compared to Tarleton’s 48.1%.
Two-term incumbent Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, is also headed for a third term, as he leads Republican challenger Matt Larkin, 58.9% to 41%.
If Wyman hangs on in her race, Washington would have four elected officials who have won at least three consecutive terms in office — Inslee, Ferguson and Wyman, as well as Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler, a Democrat, who is beating his opponent with 67.6% of the vote. This will be Kreidler’s sixth consecutive term in his position.
In the State Treasurer race, Democratic challenger Mike Pellicciotti appears poised to knock off Republican incumbent Duane Davidson. Pellicciotti currently leads with 55.6% of the vote, compared to Davidson’s 44.3%.
Incumbents hold solid leads in the remaining statewide races, including in the nonpartisan Superintendent of Public Instruction contest. Incumbent Chris Reykdal currently leads challenger Maia Espinoza, 56.7% to 42.8%.
This story was most recently updated at 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
