SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Commissioner Frank Wolfe is leaving office with two years remaining in his current term to focus on recovering from Lyme disease.
Lyme disease is spread to humans via tick bites. It can produce a wide range of symptoms. These include fever, rash, facial paralysis and arthritis, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Wolfe says in a letter in today’s Chinook Observer that he thinks he was infected in California in the 1970s, but that he did not become symptomatic until more recently. Such delayed onset is common. Wolfe said he expects to eventually make a full recovery.
Since Wolfe is a Democrat representing commission district 2 — essentially the peninsula starting with the western half of the city of Long Beach — party leadership will nominate three possible replacements from district 2 for the Board of County Commissioners to pick from. This appointment will be followed by a special election, probably in May, then elections again on the regular schedule in 2024.
Wolfe’s departure from county government at the end of December means two out of the three commissioners will be new to the job. First-term Commissioner Mike Runyon lost his re-election bid this month to Raymond independent Jerry Doyle, leaving current commission Chairwoman Lisa Olsen as the only incumbent. Olsen, a South Bend Republican, was first elected in 2016 and was re-elected to another four-year term in 2020.
Commissioners will make $6,001 a month, or $72,012 annually, in 2023, and $6,122 a month and $73,464 a year in 2024, plus benefits.
County career
Wolfe, who spent his non-governmental career in the U.S. Merchant Marine, was elected to the county board in 2012 following years of community involvement, including 14 years with Pacific County Fire District No. 1 as a volunteer firefighter, EMT and training officer, earning the rank of captain with primary responsibility for the Oysterville station. He is married to Kathleen Sayce.
His honor roll of accomplishments as county commissioner is lengthy. Wolfe reflected on his decade of service in conversations with Sayce. These are a few extracts, edited for brevity:
• During the first four years there was a collegial trio of Lisa Ayers, Steve Rogers and Frank. They had overlapping skills, and were comfortable with each other’s professional abilities. His lead skills were in reading the fine print, proofreading, numbers, and problem-solving.
• Frank fielded phone calls, emails, and letters from constituents all the time. … When and where it was possible, he helped work with county staff to solve problems. Not every problem has a solution, however. And many problems have solutions that the caller does not like.
• The pandemic brought a big change to commissioner duties, by allowing meetings to be virtual instead of in person. He used to drive to South Bend (53 miles one way) almost every day, and to other meetings throughout western Washington. Some meetings he could never make because he could not drive from point A to point B in time. Now commissioners can attend virtual meetings, which is a good change. When the pandemic hit, he pushed the commissioners to find more money for the health department and take the pandemic seriously in the very first months. He was the only commissioner to routinely get vaccinations and wear a mask in public.
• Commissioners passed a 0.01% retail sales tax for mental health, and another 0.01% tax for homeless housing. Both of these authorized by the state legislature; each county has the option to take them up. The mental health tax helped provide additional services within the county to fill critical gaps in coverage for teens and incarcerated adults with mental health issues. The housing tax helped fund Driftwood Point in Long Beach, a 36-unit low income housing project. Frank sat on a committee planning for this, starting years before he became a commissioner, and was pleased to see it open and fill up immediately. The process from first plans to completion took 12 years. Affordable housing for homeless, low-income, and workers is still problematic. Frank hopes that former staff housing (26 apartments) at the Naselle Youth Camp will be refitted and opened up for worker housing, which is desperately needed throughout the county.
• The county went through a rewrite of its Shoreline Master Plan in his first year in office. Frank brought Kelly Rupp in to facilitate a local, citizen-led review process, which resulted in a well-written new plan and great participation by local residents. This process is once again underway, and again is being ably led by Rupp.
• Vacation rentals create problems for neighbors and neighborhoods. Frank worked to find a solution: annual review and licensing, and a ban on new vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods, after talking to communities up and down the coast about this issue. Now neighbors have a way to close down abusive rentals, by documenting violations and sending that information to the county.
A few open issues
• Fireworks usage was and continues to be an issue for south county, and ignored by north county. The north end communities don’t live with the weeks-long noise and trash, so do not understand just how disruptive and dangerous it is. This also brings tons of trash to the beaches, which then have to be cleaned up. Enforcing the RCW that bans camping on beaches helps, but this remains one of south county’s annual headaches, and makes many communities unlivable during every Fourth of July holiday week.
• Adequate funding for the Sheriff’s Office continues to be problematic. It’s expensive to put a deputy on the road in uniform, in a fully fitted vehicle. The only way to afford this right now is to raise property taxes. An annual summer problem is coping with much larger populations. The county has around 24,000 residents, 20,000 part time residents, plus 25,000 to 100,000 tourists. The county has never had anything like an adequate law enforcement budget for high summer tourism, major holiday and festival crowds. At these times, the total of city cops plus county deputies is completely overwhelmed by the influx of visitors, and the ratio of officers to people drops from one per 1,000 to one per 5,000 to 10,000. It’s a problem that there’s no easy solution for.
• The state, acting through several agencies, has refused to accept that the county has a right to keep its fishing industry viable, and to hold off offshore wind installations, oil rigs, and other energy industry investments that would damage wildlife, fish populations and the fishing industry. State laws clearly say fishing is protected, that counties have the right to prohibit some activities to protect water quality and fishing, but state agencies deny this at every turn.
• The Department of Natural Resources has, by state law, managed county-owned timberland to produce income for the county. These forested acres were deeded to Pacific County at statehood for future income from timber. However, DNR stopped logging on county owned timberland to create future old-growth habitat for owls, and recently, extended tree growth cycles for carbon sequestration. Both are worthy actions, but DNR has undertaken these actions on lands they do not own. County-owned timberland fell victim to external state goals, and any future income was lost. Frank fought this every chance he had in state committees, along with commissioners from Wahkiakum and Kittitas counties.
Humorous interactions
• Frank fielded hundreds of contacts about voter registration. It is up to each voter to close their registration in a community where they no longer live, and to start a new voter registration in their new community. Keep signatures up to date by signing new signature cards every 10 years. When a family member dies, take their name off the list. He was pleased to provide this information over and over again, because voting is a right and a duty in our democracy.
• Until he became commissioner, Frank had no idea how many residents fight with their neighbors over property lines, trees, animals, landscaping, old vehicles, road right of ways, and other issues. Or just how omnipotent the abilities of commissioners are assumed to be! He has fielded calls about international treaties, federal and state laws, city, and even inter-family issues, all areas where the county has no jurisdiction.
• One part-time resident demanded that the county deal with flood water on their property following a major storm, by pumping the water out to the next swale.
• Another part-time resident insisted that the county plant rows of cherry laurel along both sides of Sandridge Road to hide what they described as “substandard housing” so that they did not have to look at eyesores when driving on Sandridge Road.
• Ignoring wetland regulations was proposed by a caller, upset about all available housing being sold in the recent boom. He wanted new homes in marginal areas, too wet for safety, to keep the housing boom going, right now!
• Many calls were about trees in county rights of way. The county takes out trees when they pose a danger to adjacent properties, or block sight lines, but not when they are healthy and just happen to grow on county property.
• Many residents are on their own wells and septic systems. He fielded many calls about sewage systems, and grew very accustomed to the stunned stare of a resident who just learned they need to maintain their septic tank, and are not part of a municipal sewage system.
