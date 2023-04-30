OCEAN PARK — Officers from multiple agencies rescued a woman from a man armed with what was believed to be a machete on April 15 at 11:53 a.m. The incident occurred on the 1600 Block of 210th Lane in Ocean Park.
The incident reportedly began the night before when two occupants inside a trailer began arguing about a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance food card and rent that was owed to the trailer’s owner. The duo attempted to resolve the issue the following day, but it turned violent.
According to court records, James L. Riddell, 63, of Ocean Park, and a 58-year-old roommate sat down at a table in the morning, and they began arguing about the issue from the night before. It allegedly ended with Riddell swinging a machete at the victim.
“During the argument, Riddell became upset and said, ‘I’m going to kill you bitch,’ grabbed the machete, and swung it across the table at [the victim],” the lead investigator, Deputy Kevin Acdal, said in court records.
“According to [the victim], Riddell further stated he was going to hill her, cut off her boyfriend’s head, and burn down the landlord’s trailer,” he added.
Acdal was assisted in the response by two officers from the Long Beach Police Department, who helped him take Riddell into custody. One of the officers armed himself with a long rifle to cover Acdal and the other office.
According to court records, Riddell and the victim had lived together inside the trail for approximately the past month. Riddell alleged he never offensively swung the machete, and it was instead in self-defense.
“Riddell claims he was the one cornered and denies backing [the victim] into a wall,” Acdal stated in court records. “Riddell was asked if he felt threatened by [the alleged victim] due to his claim of being cornered. Riddell said he did because he didn’t know if [the alleged victim] was going to hit him or not and that she is bigger than him,” Acdal stated in court records.
Riddell was also suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the incident, but officers discovered his inability to walk easily, and his speech impediment were medical conditions.
Although Riddell claimed he was instead the victim, officers sided with the alleged victim and arrested him for domestic violence second-degree assault. As of May 1 he is being held in the Pacific County Jail on $25,000 bail.
