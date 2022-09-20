RAYMOND — Six months after having his life threatened and not reporting the incident, a man in rural Raymond called 911 because, this time, his wife was allegedly armed with a sword and was threatening to kill him.

According to court records, Ivy C. Mulligan, 56, of Raymond, walked into her home on the 1100 Block of Mill Creek Rd in rural Raymond armed with a sword and told her husband she was going to “cut his heart out” and “cut off his head.”

