RAYMOND — Six months after having his life threatened and not reporting the incident, a man in rural Raymond called 911 because, this time, his wife was allegedly armed with a sword and was threatening to kill him.
According to court records, Ivy C. Mulligan, 56, of Raymond, walked into her home on the 1100 Block of Mill Creek Rd in rural Raymond armed with a sword and told her husband she was going to “cut his heart out” and “cut off his head.”
The victim is Mulligan’s husband, who called 911 hoping officers could respond and take his wife to the hospital to get help. Mulligan reportedly suffers from a mental health condition and was not taking her medications.
Court documents allege that in the lead-up to the display of the sword and verbal threats, Mulligan was drinking wine and became intoxicated. Her husband allegedly told her to stop drinking and took away the wine, resulting in a verbal altercation.
Mulligan reportedly went outside into a yurt where the sword and additional weapons were located while her husband fell asleep on a couch. Her husband allegedly woke up to find Mulligan entering their home armed and making threats.
“[Her husband] said Ivy had the sword in her hand over her head as if she was going to swing it at him,” the responding Pacific County Sheriff’s Office deputy stated in the probable cause affidavit. “[He] stated he was able to talk to Ivy, and while doing so, Ivy lowered the sword below her waist. With the sword below Ivy’s waist, [he] quickly grabbed ahold of it and removed it from Ivy’s hand.”
Along with the deputy, an officer from the South Bend Police Department responded to the scene. The two officers located Ivy inside her yurt, where additional weapons were located and within reach.
According to court records, Ivy exited the yurt and stated, “You’re lucky I didn’t come out with my arrow pointed at you.” She also made comments about being a witch and only being arrested because she was a woman. The two officers reportedly decided to place her in handcuffs out of concern for her safety and theirs.
Ivy reportedly complied with the officers at the beginning, but as one officer was double-locking her handcuffs, she kicked him in the groin. It took both men to get her into a patrol vehicle and, after determining they had enough information for charges, transported her to the Pacific County Jail.
“Ivy continually kicked the back window of my patrol vehicle,” an officer stated in the probable cause affidavit.” At the jail, it reportedly took several officers and corrections staff to gain control of Mulligan, who had to be placed in a padded cell for safety.
Mulligan was booked for second-degree assault, domestic violence, and third-degree assault and was later released. She has a hearing scheduled for Sept. 21, when the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to make a charging decision.
Before officers left the couple’s residence, Jon told them that Ivy had threatened him in the past, approximately six months before the incident, including allegedly placing a firearm to his head.
