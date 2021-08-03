SOUTH BEND — Sarah E. Meacham, 48, of Hoquiam, may have just set a new record for release and arrest after being released from the Pacific County Jail at 10:36 p.m. on Aug. 1. Just over two hours later, she was back in handcuffs and being booked back into jail.
Meacham is already facing charges from an alleged crime spree through South Bend on June 28, accused of gaining access into vehicles and stealing items, and even snatching a few things from Willapa Brewing Company — action that was caught on camera.
During the earlier incident, she tallied two counts of third-degree theft, first-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree possession of stolen property, criminal impersonation, second-degree vehicle prowling, and second-degree malicious mischief charges.
At about 11:49 p.m. on July 23, the South Bend Police Department responded to a reported theft at the 76 Station in South Bend, also known as “The Jackpot.” The worker inside informed officers that a female had entered the store, took alcohol from a cooler and drank it in a bathroom.
According to court documents, the worker confronted Meacham and attempted to stop her from leaving the store. She allegedly shoved him and exited out the rear of the building. Upon the officer’s arrival, he was shown where she had drank the alcohol and that her theft was caught on surveillance camera.
“[The victim] stated that Meacham told him that if he didn’t let go of the door that she was going to punch him in the face,” the responding officer said in his report. “He let go of the door because he thought she would punch him in the face.”
Two deputies from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Raymond Police Department assisted with the incident. Officers located Meacham near the intersection of E. First St. and Washington St. in South Bend. She denied any knowledge of the incident, according to officers, and stated she was going home.
However, since the victim and surveillance camera footage pointed to Meacham as the suspect, and she was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. She was booked into the jail at 1:10 a.m., 2 hours and 25 minutes after being released on her previous charges. Her bail was set at $25,000.
