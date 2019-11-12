SOUTH BEND — A woman who attempted to escape Raymond Police officers after a traffic stop was ordered for a competency evaluation on Friday, Nov. 8.
Gina Marie Garcia, 49, appeared before Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald Richter for arraignment on a charge of attempting to elude a police officer. During the hearing, Garcia made repeat requests for a different lawyer. She did not name a different attorney, but said she had asked for one to be contacted.
Her court-appointed attorney, Harold Karlsvik, requested Garcia be evaluated by a mental health professional for competency. Garcia yelled at the court and was removed by a Pacific County Corrections Officer. She is being held in place of a $100,000 bond.
Garcia made comments to arresting police officers about being a prisoner of war and told them she was headed to Canada, according to charging documents. She refused a medical evaluation at Willapa Harbor Hospital.
Garcia was arrested after Raymond Police tried to pull her over for speeding and she did not stop, according to a probable cause statement filed with the court. Police followed her southbound from north of the port in Raymond on U.S. Highway 101 as Garcia’s speed varied between 60 to 95 miles per hour, sometimes going faster than 95 miles per hour. Garcia slowed to 20 to 25 miles per hour when she reached Ilwaco. The chase ended at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Spruce Street when Garcia hit another car and went over a curb into the apartment’s landscaping.
Multiple agencies responded to the chase, including the South Bend Police Department, Pacific County Sheriff’s Department and the Washington State Patrol. Law enforcement used spike strips twice during the chase, but despite the car losing its tires, Garcia continued the chase.
Attempting to escape a police officer is a class C felony in Washington state and is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines. A person found guilty can also have their license taken away.
