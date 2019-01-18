PACIFIC COUNTY — A woman died in one traffic accident on U.S. Highway 101 in Pacific County on Friday, and a man was injured in a separate accident. Both involved semi-tractor trucks used for hauling rocks to the North Jetty reconstruction project, the Washington State Patrol said.
Vicky Johnson, 64, of Hoquiam died at the scene at about 10:10 a.m. Friday when her southbound 2015 Nissan Rogue collided with the second of two trailers being towed by a northbound 2000 Peterbilt tractor. The trailer crossed into the southbound lane into the path of the Nissan, according to a report by the state patrol.
The collision occurred near milepost 62 about 4.5 miles north of Raymond. The highway was closed for four hours.
The Peterbilt was driven by Keith Leitz, 62, of Toledo, Oregon. Leitz was uninjured and the tractor/trailer was driven from the scene. The Nissan was totaled.
The cause of the accident is under investigation. Drugs or alcohol were not involved and both drivers were using safety restraints. Charges also remain under investigation, the patrol said.
In an earlier accident at about 4:43 a.m. Friday, Joel Allen Brown, 58, of Prescott was injured and transported to Willapa Harbor Hospital in South Bend after his southbound 1999 Peterbilt tractor with two trailers ran off US 101 at milepost 34.9 18 miles south of South Bend.
Brown dimmed his high-beam headlights for an oncoming vehicle, the headlights malfunctioned and went out, according to the state patrol. The truck traveled off the southbound shoulder and into a ditch, coming to rest on its side.
No drugs or alcohol were involved, and Brown was wearing his seatbelt. The truck was towed from the scene. Charges are under investigation, the patrol said.
There have been earlier highway accidents during the jetty project. On Dec. 3, 2018, a 2009 Peterbilt tractor-trailer rig was totaled and its driver injured when the rig overturned east of Seaview at about milepost 16 on US101. Earlier in 2018, another rig dumped its load on State Route 100 inside Cape Disappointment State Park, but that incident resulted in no reported serious injuries.
On May 30, 2015, a 74-year-old driver suffered minor injuries when his rock-hauling rig ran off the highway, rolling over a guardrail and landing upside down in a marsh six miles out of South Bend. In that incident, the driver was later charged with “speed too fast for conditions,” according to the state patrol.
