NASELLE — A kindhearted chance at gainful employment for a peninsula woman ended with a felony conviction on Aug. 12 after Okie’s Select Market in Naselle noticed a complex theft that lasted months.
According to court records, Jasmine M. Ritchey, 34, of Naselle, started stealing money from the business by printing herself money orders. The theft was discovered after Store Manager Glenn Ray and his wife Laura noticed a discrepancy in a morning accounting session.
In total, it was discovered that Ritchey had printed herself 37 unreported money orders between Dec. 29, 2021, and April 11, 2022. She stole approximately $12,155 over the four-month span.
Ritchey’s case had been ongoing since her arrest on April 14. After months of being on the back burner, she entered a change of plea and sentence on Aug. 12 to one count of first-degree theft. The charge is classified as a Class B felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
The agreement entered in the Pacific County Superior Court in front of Judge Donald J. Richter recommended that Ritchey serve a 60-day stint in jail with her agreed-upon offender score of 1, which calls for a standard range of 2-6 months in jail.
Attorney Jason Arcuri argued for the sentencing to be set out at least two months so Ritchey could get her affairs in order but was challenged by Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt, who objected to the request. The merit of the request was so that Ritchey could address a home mortgage issue before being incarcerated, which Richter denied.
Gave her a break
Unlike most cases that are heard and settled in the courtroom, Okie’s representatives not only attended the hearing, Laura asked to address the court with a victim-impact statement. She told of how Ritchey came into Okie’s several years ago looking for work, pleading for a job because her past criminal record resulted in consistent employment rejection.
“I decided to give her a chance that no one else would,” Laura said. “For the first couple of years, she did an outstanding job. She worked hard and didn’t complain about her shifts or the amount of hours she worked and caught on to things extremely fast.”
Ritchey earned the respect of her coworkers and, more importantly, Glenn, who eyed her to take over the store when he looked to retire a few years down the road. He had already begun training her for the position well before the thievery started.
During the time she stole the money, the store suffered setbacks, including costly repairs, and relied on its sister store in Ocean Park to piggyback on to counter its losses. Losses were exacerbated by thieving at the hands of Ritchey.
“Only about $3 from every $100 is profit,” Laura said. “Last December we had to replace our large freezer section as well as our produce section, which costs us many thousands of dollars that our store does not have.”
“All of our staff not only liked Jasmin but respected her. Now that is completely gone, and everyone feels so betrayed. How can they trust anyone again when they trusted Jasmin so much, yet she did this? And our customers liked her and trusted her a great deal, and now that is gone as well,” she added.
Past prison time
The details of Ritchey’s past criminal history rest on a conviction out of Thurston County that handed her a nine-year prison sentence back in 2011. The court found her guilty of first-degree assault of a child. An additional charge of second-degree abandonment was dismissed.
According to Laura, who recounted the story during her victim-impact statement, Ritchey gave birth to a child in a bathroom and discarded the child into a garbage can. The boy was found by someone else, and CPR had to be administered to revive him. He did survive and made a full recovery, and is now 11 years old.
Judge makes ruling
As for the thievery, Ritchey had few excuses for her behavior and chalked it up to her “falling on hard times.” The excuse did not sit well with her former employer nor Richter, who was not satisfied.
“Contrary to popular belief, businesses are not faceless corporations; they are people and represent the work, and the effort and the livelihoods of literally dozens of individuals when you are talking about a store such as Okie’s,” Richter said.
“It’s actions such as these that not only jeopardize that store’s existence and the employment opportunities it has for those individuals and the livelihoods of those individuals and the hard work they put so much effort into over the years. It also jeopardizes a resource for folks on the peninsula.”
Richter went on to add that personal hardship or not, there was no excuse for what she had done. He accepted the recommendation as written and waived all waivable court fees, leaving her to pay a $100 DNA collection fee and a $500 crime/victim assessment.
Faurholt challenged the waiving of fees and sought to recoup the county’s cost of her attorney fees, but Richter denied the request, stating that he was more concerned with her paying the restitution she owes to Okie’s.
Ritchey was immediately taken into custody and is expected to be released in October. At her sentencing, she noted that she was actively working at Stormin’ Norman’s in Long Beach.
Ritchey is expected to enter into a repayment plan, per Washington state law, that will only require her to pay what she can actually afford. Laura alleged that Ritchey plans to pay as little as $35 per month.
“It’s not right that Okie’s should have to wait 28 years to get the money she stole, nor should she be allowed to pay an amount that does not even equal as much as the interest caused by her theft,” Laura said.
