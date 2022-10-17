LONG BEACH — A woman escaped an alleged abusive domestic violence partner after calling 911 for help on Oct. 11 at 7:26 p.m. The incident occurred on 100 Block of 3rd St SW in Long Beach after the man had allegedly backhanded her.
According to court records, an officer from the Long Beach Police Department responded to the incident and was told by a 40-year-old female that she had been hit by her boyfriend, identified as Darrel C. Fry, 43.
“[The victim] stated it had been a couple of months since Fry has allegedly hit her,” the officer stated in a probable cause affidavit. “I asked [the victim] the last time he hit her was, and she said 10 minutes ago.”
The victim told the officer that for the previous day and a half, she was continuously assaulted by Fry, who hit, kicked and choked her. She also stated they had also been drinking and had a history of domestic violence.
However, the officer also learned that it wasn’t just when the couple was drinking that the alleged assaults happened. The victim alleged to the officer that Fry would still smack her and choke her even when not intoxicated.
During the incident that resulted in the 911 call, he allegedly smacked the woman around and choked her until she lost consciousness.
“[The victim] stated she couldn’t even get a breath in [and] she threw up after he stopped choking her,” the officer stated in the probable cause affidavit. “There was what appeared to be vomit on the bed of the hotel room and on [the victim’s] chest area.”
“I asked the victim if she was physical with Fry at all, and she said she ‘curled up in the fetal position’ during the altercation. [The victim] stated that Fry kicked her into the bathroom at one point,” the officer added.
Officers located Fry outside the hotel sitting inside his truck with a bottle of alcohol. He denied involvement in an altercation and stated he went outside to his truck with the alcohol when she said she was going to call the cops.
According to court records, the victim informed officers that she was afraid of what else he might do to her and that he told her, “I could kill you, and it wouldn’t even matter to me.” She told officers that the hits Fry landed on her “hurt.”
The victim was evaluated by emergency responders and declined to be transported to the hospital. Officers documented her injuries.
Fry was arrested for fourth-degree assault and domestic violence and booked into the Pacific County Jail at 9:35 p.m.
He made a preliminary appearance in the Pacific County Superior Court on Oct. 12 and learned that the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office had upped his charge to second-degree assault strangulation.
Judge Donald J. Richter set Fry’s bail at $75,000.
