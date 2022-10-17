LONG BEACH — A woman escaped an alleged abusive domestic violence partner after calling 911 for help on Oct. 11 at 7:26 p.m. The incident occurred on 100 Block of 3rd St SW in Long Beach after the man had allegedly backhanded her.

According to court records, an officer from the Long Beach Police Department responded to the incident and was told by a 40-year-old female that she had been hit by her boyfriend, identified as Darrel C. Fry, 43.

