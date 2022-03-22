SOUTH BEND — A woman wanted for first-degree burglary and second-degree assault charges and who evaded capture for nearly two years was apprehended on March 13 and booked into Pacific County Jail.
According to court records, Jabboa C. Tegerstrand, 32, of South Bend, was involved in an incident on Aug. 6, 2019, after visiting a friend in an apartment located on the 500 Block of Willapa Avenue in South Bend.
She allegedly got involved in a dispute with her friend, remained in the apartment without being welcome, and then punched her friend in the face with a closed fist.
Court records also state the victim was treated at the Willapa Harbor Hospital and sustained a broken nose.
Tegerstrand was not arrested during the incident even though she reportedly lived in the same apartment building. According to court records, charges were not filed for an additional seven months, on March 20, 2020.
Court records show that she was issued a summons to appear before the Pacific County Superior Court on May 8, 2020, but failed to show up.
At the request of the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office, Superior Court Judge Don Richter issued a $10,000 bench warrant for Tegerstrand’s arrest. She evaded law enforcement for about 22 months before being apprehended.
Court records show that Tegerstrand appeared before the court for a preliminary hearing on March 14 and was appointed indigent defense attorney Jason Arcuri.
Richter ordered her bail to remain at $10,000.
Tegerstrand is also facing charges in the South Bend and Raymond Municipal courts for hit-and-run and second-degree assault against a child domestic violence.
Her bail has not been set for the charges out of Raymond.
Tegerstrand will be back in court on April 8 for a pretrial hearing, and her trial is tentatively scheduled for May 9.
