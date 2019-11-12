SOUTH BEND — A woman held for three months on misdemeanor charges due to a mental illness was released from jail Friday, Nov. 8 after she was transferred back to Pacific County from Western State Hospital.
Hedy Piacendile, 65, was booked into Pacific County Jail on Aug. 8, and charged with malicious mischief in the third degree, criminal trespass in the second degree, disorderly conduct and obstructing a law enforcement officer. She was found not competent to stand trial due to mental illness and sent for restoration at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Washington.
On Nov. 5, Western State Hospital psychologist and forensic evaluator Megan Reese wrote Piacendile was competent to stand trial.
After receiving the evaluation, South County District Court Judge Nancy McAllister scheduled Piacendile’s release hearing for Nov. 8 in North County District Court in order to prevent Piacendile waiting in jail for another week, according to statements McAllister made in court on Nov. 6. McAllister said she will no longer comment on Piacendile’s case.
After spending three months in jail, Piacendile is scheduled to appear for another court hearing on Nov. 20, according to South County District Court staff.
A law that went into effect on July 28 required judges to dismiss or stay charges against those found not competent in misdemeanor cases unless prosecutors can present compelling evidence as to why a defendant should be sent for restoration.
That hearing was not held in Piacendile’s case. The findings of fact for why Piacendile needed restoration were not filed until Oct. 30, about two weeks after she was transferred to Western State Hospital and two months after she was ordered for restoration.
Restoration is when a court orders a defendant to treatment to see if their mental health can be stabilized so they can be prosecuted.
Western State Hospital is one of two state-owned psychiatric hospitals for adults in the state of Washington.
It provides services to people in 20 western Washington counties, including Pacific. Western has struggled over the past decade to keep up with the increasing demand for services.
It is the focus of federal and judicial scrutiny.
Prosecutor’s reasoning
Pacific County Deputy Prosecutor Jonathan Dumais said in his findings of fact on why Piacendile should be prosecuted on her charges that she’d resisted officers’ attempts to arrest her.
In the documents, a witness said Piacendile appeared to be either delusional or intoxicated. Piacendile’s behavior affected “the basic human need for security of the citizens within the jurisdiction and herself due to apparent delusional behavior,” according to Dumais. Piacendile had also failed to return to court in a previous case.
In an interview published in the Chinook Observer on Wednesday Nov. 6, Thomas Kinlen, director of the office of forensic mental services for the state, said that in an effort to reduce the number of people with mental illness in Washington jails, the state is investing in more diversion programs and crisis stabilization services.
There are some states that do not pursue misdemeanor restoration, Kinlen said.
Washington does, but changes in the law are meant to make prosecutors show a compelling state interest to do so and force judges to rule on that. Prosecutors look at the issue from a public safety side, Kinlen said.
“I would say my point of view is, ‘How can we just keep those individuals from not having their mental illnesses criminalized,’” Kinlen said.
Kinlen is excited about the changes the state is making in trying to divert people from entering the criminal justice system due to mental illness. And the hospital is doing its best to educate courts on what is needed if it wants to pursue restoration treatment.
Reforms driven by lawsuit
In 2015, a federal judge ruled in Trueblood et. al. v Washington State DSHS, wait times for treatment in Washington jails violated the rights of people with a mental illness. The Trueblood lawsuit, filed by Disability Rights Washington, sought relief for defendants waiting months in jail for competency evaluations and a bed in Western State Hospital.
The lawsuit showed that each additional day in jail causes further deterioration for people with severe mental illness.
The state was ordered to move individuals facing criminal charges out of jail and into treatment facilities within seven to 14 days of when they are eligible for competency evaluation and restoration treatment.
After the ruling, the state was being fined for each day and each defendant waiting in jails statewide.
New laws passed during the 2019 legislative session, including the law requiring a higher bar for misdemeanor restoration, were meant to help the hospital meet the requirements of the federal ruling.
Piacendile’s case was being handled alongside an unrelated case involving Gian Moreno, a 43-year-old veteran who was passing through Pacific County when deputies stopped and arrested him for criminal trespass and obstructing a law enforcement officer. He was also ordered for restoration and released on Nov. 8.
Moreno is scheduled to return for prosecution on Nov. 20 in South County District Court.
