BAY CENTER — U.S. Highway 101 at milepost 46 near Bone River remains at one lane of traffic due to a significant landslide that undercut the roadway. State officials are still formulating a plan to repair the roadway and get its repair scheduled.
The roadway was severely damaged on Jan. 7 when the toll of melting snow and heavy rainfall caused over a dozen landslides through Pacific County, including a 100-yard wide slide that shut down SR 105 near Tokeland for several days.
The Washington State Department of Transportation shifted the US 101 roadway down to one lane and installed automatic traffic control, allowing northbound and southbound travelers to share the remainder of the northbound lane.
According to Southwest Region DOT Communications Manager Tamara Greenwell, the agency has already acquired funding, worked out a deal with a landowner, and set a tentative timeline to have it repaired.
“Since the slide occurred following record rainfall, as part of the project design, we have received an emergency declaration to fund the repair work, obtained access/right-of-way permits, conducted lab testing on the soil samples, completed a geotechnical review of the area, and our environmental notifications for this emergency project,” Greenwell said.
The extensive project will require DOT crews to build an access road beneath the roadway and shoreline. Officials have worked out a deal with a nearby property owner to provide them with the necessary access.
“We had an onsite meeting with the proposed contractor and a utility owner [Lumen] to coordinate the temporary relocation of underground cable and plan for a new conduit to be installed during construction. Coordination and procurement of materials takes time,” Greenwell said.
“We are in the final stages of expediting the emergency contract to get crews working as soon as possible. We have designed the contract so that construction has the least effect on travelers,” she added.
DOT plans to allow single-direction alternating traffic to continue while the project is worked on but is acknowledging that once construction begins, the situation could drastically change.
“Anytime we start cutting into hillsides, there is always a possibility that the slope could move again, especially if the area receives additional heavy rainfall. If the slope starts moving again, we may have to close the other lane and detour traffic,” Greenwell said.
According to Greenwell, DOT hopes to have the project started within the next couple of weeks, and it will take approximately 30 days to complete.
“We appreciate travelers’ patience while we work to repair this section of damaged roadway,” she added.
In case the roadway loses more structural integrity, or if the slide worsens during construction, there is a backup route that officials will use detouring travelers between South Bend and Bay Center along the South Bend-Palix River Road.
The detour was used back in 2019 when US 101 was shut down at Bone River for a fatal motorcycle accident and has been a hot topic of the Pacific County Commissioners, who have worked to secure grant funding to repair a “structurally deficient” bridge along the route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.