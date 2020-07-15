LONG BEACH — C&R Tractor is beginning site improvements at Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, the federal contractor said in a press release.
Starting Monday, July 20, crews will be working shifts Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Crews plan to begin mobilizing equipment and material on 67th Place on July 20. Sixty-seventh Place will be closed for about 2,000 feet from the refuge gate by the Riekkola Unit parking lot until Sept. 4.
Emergency vehicles will be given priority access by flagging crews.
