NASELLE — Work is underway to build a temporary bypass road around an unstable section of State Route 401.
On Monday, April 5, the Washington State Department of Transportation’s emergency contractor Big River Excavating will begin clearing debris to make way for a temporary road around a damaged section of highway, with the intent of restoring travel along SR 401 between Naselle and Megler by mid-April.
During construction of the bypass road, travelers should continue to use an alternate. The Dismal Nitch Rest Area, east of the Astoria-Megler Bridge, remains closed.
